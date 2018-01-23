Innovative Online Marketplace and Powerful Supply Chain Transform Recovered Paper Industry.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--merQbiz, an online marketplace for the buying and selling of recovered paper (RCP), announces collaboration with C.H. Robinson, a leading global third-party logistics provider (3PL), to bring unmatched freight capacity, competitive real-time pricing and a powerful supply chain network to the platform. The collaboration leverages the deep market knowledge and digital expertise of both companies to enhance the RCP transaction experience.

“The integrated logistics solution is a game-changer for the industry,” said John Fox, CEO of merQbiz. “C.H. Robinson’s capabilities are a perfect complement to the merQbiz digital platform. Together, we aim to provide unmatched logistics capacity, increased options and real value for our customers.”

merQbiz and C.H. Robinson aim to address the day-to-day challenges facing the $30 billion RCP industry by streamlining, automating and bringing transparency to the buying and selling process.

merQbiz, launched in early 2017 as a joint venture of Voith and Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures, connects buyers and sellers of recovered paper in a marketplace that drives efficiency and business results by providing transformative digital solutions. The platform gives buyers and sellers the ability to directly network with one another and access timely and reliable information about the supply and demand of RCP.

“This collaboration is a natural fit, as C.H. Robinson continues to digitize and optimize supply chains. It enables merQbiz customers to seamlessly access C.H. Robinson’s unmatched contract carrier network and secure transportation at a competitive price,” said Chris O'Brien, chief commercial officer for C.H. Robinson. “Together with the merQbiz online marketplace, we are bringing both our supply chain and technology expertise to drive change and digital innovation in the RCP industry. The collaboration also enables us to better serve an industry where we already have a significant footprint.”

The logistics feature is now live and available on the merQbiz platform. For more information and to register for the marketplace, please visit www.merqbiz.com.

About merQbiz

merQbiz is an online marketplace designed to improve the way buyers and sellers of recovered paper do business. The platform allows buyers and sellers to connect directly, take advantage of fully transparent pricing, and transact more efficiently. merQbiz provides a robust end-to-end solution that makes the buying and selling process easier and more transparent. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA, merQbiz is a joint venture of Voith and BCG Digital Ventures. Voith is a global technology leader in major industrial markets including paper, energy and raw materials. BCG Digital Ventures is a corporate innovation, incubation, and investment arm of The Boston Consulting Group. For more information on merQbiz, please visit www.merqbiz.com or view our video.

About C.H. Robinson

As C.H. Robinson, we believe in accelerating global trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. Using the strengths of our knowledgeable people, proven processes and global technology, we help our customers work smarter, not harder. As one of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers (3PL), we provide a broad portfolio of logistics services, fresh produce sourcing and Managed Services for more than 113,000 customers and 107,000 contract carriers and suppliers to meet their supply chain goals through our integrated network of 280 offices and more than 14,000 employees.