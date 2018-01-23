Inverse Paradox and Exigent Technologies Announce Partnership to Broaden Range of Technology and Design Services

PENNDEL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inverse Paradox, a PA-based digital agency specializing in custom WordPress websites and eCommerce and Exigent Technologies, a NJ-based IT consulting and support company today announced they have formalized their four-year relationship in order to provide clients a robust, more complete range of IT services and digital design offerings.

The partnership brings together Exigent's IT services and software development expertise with Inverse Paradox' strong digital design, web development and eCommerce capabilities. Clients will be able to take advantage of a single consulting firm that implements and maintains high-performance IT systems for small and midsize organizations as well as provides effective digital design, web and eCommerce solutions.

Small business owners often find it challenging to run their businesses effectively, while managing their IT as well as marketing needs. The integration between Exigent and Inverse Paradox helps their clients focus on their core competencies while their IT and marketing needs are met expertly and efficiently.

“After four years of collaboration, Inverse Paradox is excited to formalize its partnership with Exigent to offer a wider-range of well-designed technology and integration capabilities to both of our clients throughout the New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia regions,” said Neil Harner, CEO and founder of Inverse Paradox. “We have found Exigent to be an extremely capable IT services provider with standards and principles that closely align to our own which will allow for a seamless high-quality delivery of new products and services to our customers.”

Smaller clients will find the partnership offers continued customized support for total IT needs, with the benefit of a complete digital marketing solution. For larger enterprises, the combined company not only complements internal IT resources but also provides strategic digital marketing, including mobile and web app development, Magento and WooCommerce eCommerce solutions and web and user interface design.

For more information about Exigent Technologies, please visit https://www.exigent.net.

More details about Inverse Paradox can be found at https://www.inverseparadox.com.