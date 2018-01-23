Health Information Exchange in Colorado Launches Medicity’s Community Interchange

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medicity, a leading expert in clinical data aggregation and interoperability, announced the launch of Community Interchange with one of its most long-standing partners, CORHIO, the Colorado Regional Health Information Organization. Building on the two companies’ well-established relationship, this technology creates a new path for placing comprehensive, usable data into the hands of health care clinicians and support staff in Colorado. As one of the first of many launches for Medicity Organize’s Community Interchange, this partnership signifies an important milestone in Medicity’s efforts to rapidly advance the next generation of interoperability.

In recent years, improved interoperability and data sharing have created a new challenge for the health care community – high volumes of disparate data in different formats. To address this issue, Community Interchange transforms disparate data into a single, de-duplicated, comprehensive Continuity of Care Document (CCD). Without investing any significant effort, busy health care providers can now have a single view of all clinical information available for a patient.

Community Interchange, branded as Consolidated Care Summaries at CORHIO, will allow qualified health care participants within the CORHIO network to access actionable clinical intelligence at the point of care, optimizing their decision-making to improve patient care. CORHIO’s Consolidated Care Summaries are powered by Medicity Organize in partnership with Diameter Health.

“Colorado continues to lead the way in value-based care and population health initiatives supported by robust health information exchange (HIE). Over the last 36 months, the health data available to community providers in the CORHIO HIE network has grown by 189 percent,” said Morgan Honea, CEO at CORHIO. “To support this rapid growth with improved capabilities and HIE enhancements, CORHIO is thrilled to expand our partnership with Medicity and Diameter Health. This will enable us to provide Consolidated Care Summaries, which will improve users’ abilities to more efficiently and effectively leverage one of the largest health information data systems in the U.S. and ultimately, improve patient care in Colorado.”

The CORHIO HIE is a secure network for information exchange comprised of 74 hospitals and more than 11,000 health care participants including physicians, hospitals, behavioral health, emergency medical services, public health, long-term care, laboratories, imaging centers, health plans and other community organizations. The network continues to expand and benefit its users, in part through technology additions such as Consolidated Care Summaries.

“Medicity has been a passionate and constant leader in the pursuit of actionable clinical data for nearly two decades,” said Patrice R. Wolfe, CEO of Medicity. “As we look to the future, we’re proud to be at the forefront of Interoperability 2.0, helping to revolutionize provider workflows to improve outcomes. As a pioneer adopter of Community Interchange, we’re delighted by CORHIO’s commitment to provide users with actionable clinical data when they need it most. We look forward to continuing our relationship with CORHIO in support of better population health.”

About Medicity

With nearly 20 years of experience in aggregating, readying and distributing data for population health, Medicity has created a collaborative network that processes more than 6 billion clinical transactions each year. Medicity’s innovative solutions provide a powerful data foundation that enables one’s unique population health goals. Medicity’s intelligent integration of clinical information across the care community leads to enhanced clinical and business workflows, improved decision-making, more engaged providers and patients and better managed populations. Medicity is an independent subsidiary of Aetna (NYSE: AET). For more information, visit www.medicity.com.

About CORHIO

CORHIO (the Colorado Regional Health Information Organization) is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality through the optimal use of health information exchange (HIE). The CORHIO HIE is one of the largest and most robust HIE networks in the U.S. with more than 11,000 users and 74 hospitals currently connected. In addition to managing the HIE network, CORHIO provides advisory services that help healthcare professionals effectively use electronic health records and improve care delivery, and supplies accountable care organizations and health plans with data that enhance population health programs. For more information, please visit www.corhio.org.