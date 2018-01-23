Community Healthlink Enhances Services for the Underserved Through a Qualifacts Partnership

WORCESTER, Mass. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Healthlink, Inc. (CHL), a multiservice, private, non-profit organization, announced today its next step in advocating on behalf of the homeless and individuals with a behavioral health or substance use issue in central Massachusetts. To help enhance and optimize the quality of care for the people they serve, CHL has entered into an agreement with Qualifacts, a provider of electronic health records (EHR) that are designed specifically for behavioral healthcare providers.

Given the accelerating transition to value based reimbursement across the US healthcare system, behavioral healthcare organizations have to manage their operations more efficiently, create new strategic partnerships and leverage their data to make more informed clinical, financial and operational decisions.

“We chose Qualifacts and its integrated CareLogic EHR platform because of its proven record of providing solutions that support the unique programs we offer,” said Nicole Gagne, President of UMass Memorial – Community Healthlink, Inc. “There are many EHR vendors out there, but we need a platform designed specifically for behavioral healthcare providers like us. With CareLogic, we will be able to collaborate more effectively with primary care providers to provide the best-in-class care our clients deserve, and move fully to digital records from paper.”

“The Qualifacts team is excited Community Healthlink has chosen the CareLogic EHR platform to help them better serve their clients,” said David Klements, Chief Executive Officer for Qualifacts. “As the behavioral health industry shifts to collaborative care, leading organizations like CHL require interoperable technology platforms that easily facilitate data exchange with existing and emerging healthcare partners. CHL’s decision to implement CareLogic is a strong validation of the investments we’ve made to support enhanced clinical interoperability.”

About Community Healthlink, Inc. and UMass Memorial Health Care

CHL has served our community since 1977. Our system of care includes these outstanding hospitals and the region’s trusted academic medical center:

UMass Memorial Medical Center

HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital

Marlborough Hospital

About Qualifacts Systems, Inc.

At Qualifacts, we empower our behavioral healthcare partners to achieve better client outcomes. We help simplify complexity through our responsive customer service and robust enterprise EHR solutions, ensuring our customers have the tools and insights needed to deliver quality care and demonstrate clinical and financial value. For more information visit www.qualifacts.com.