vXchnge and Colt DCS Announce Strategic Alliance to Expand Global Data Center Market Reach

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) and vXchnge entered a strategic alliance to leverage their collective global footprint. vXchnge provides Colt DCS clients with superior colocation data center services in high-growth U.S. markets, while Colt DCS offers vXchnge customers the opportunity to expand their data center operations in Colt DCS’s strategically placed Asia-Pacific and European data centers.

Colt DCS chose vXchnge as a trusted U.S. colocation provider, dedicated to expanding its data center capacities, providing 7 nines of uptime reliability along with what the company calls “maniacal” customer service in high-growth U.S. markets. Meanwhile, Colt DCS provides vXchnge customers with access to its full suite of colocation products across Europe and Asia, along with best-in-class management.

“vXchnge’s footprint across the United States serves markets that reach over 80 million eyeballs and over one billion network-enabled devices,” said Ernest Sampera, vXchnge CMO. “Colt DCS customers can accelerate their edge strategy by leveraging vXchnge data centers in strategic markets in the U.S. for their infrastructure deployments.”

The alliance between vXchnge and Colt DCS capitalizes on numerous synergies including offering carrier-neutral services and flexible, high-performance infrastructure platforms. The data centers are designed to afford customers and service providers the flexibility to expand capacity as they grow.

Combined, the two colocation data center providers offer edge services in key U.S., EMEA and Pacific Rim growth markets. Both operate sustainable, energy-efficient data centers to accommodate customers’ desires for reducing their carbon footprint. And, both companies provide a full suite of colocation products with a loyal enterprise customer base due to their efforts in best-in-class service management. The partnership offers the companies’ customers the comfort to grow into new markets knowing they will receive a similar level of service.

“Our Specialist Consultants work closely with our customers to ensure flexibility in their contracts offering on-demand leasing, power and bandwidth options, eradicating unnecessary colocation overheads you find with other providers,” said Jackson Lee, VP of Corporate Development in Data Center Services for Colt Data Centre Services.

About vXchnge

vXchnge is a leading carrier-neutral colocation services provider dedicated to improving the business performance of its customers. vXchnge delivers unmatched brand protection and reliability to global and emerging growth brands through its data-center-as-a-service solution. Companies can leverage vXchnge’s interconnections and strategically located data centers to enable their digital transformations and cloud architectures. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.vxchnge.com or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Colt Data Centre Services

Colt Data Centre Services is a leading carrier-neutral data centre operator. We are trusted by our globally recognised customers to provide unparalleled service and security. Our operational excellence is verified by achieving one of the highest possible scores in the Uptime Institute’s Management and Operations award. Colt Data Centre Services has been designing, building and operating large scale data centres and providing data centre colocation services for more than 20 years. Over 1000 customers in the world’s most data-critical industries trust us to secure their information in our 29 carrier-neutral data centres across Europe and Asia.

http://www.coltdatacentres.net/