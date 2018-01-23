Real-Time Innovations Renews Object Management Group Sponsorship

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Object Management Group® (OMG®), an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium, today announced that Real-Time Innovations (RTI) has renewed its annual sponsorship of the consortium. A leader in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity space, RTI has been an annual sponsor of OMG since 2010 and has been actively involved in OMG for 19 years. As a member and Gold sponsor, RTI continues to demonstrate its commitment and leadership in establishing standards throughout the technology industry.

“ RTI has been a long-time supporter of OMG and has participated in many important standardization efforts,” said Dr. Richard Soley, Chairman and CEO, OMG. “ With its expertise in embedded connectivity software and IIoT technologies, we are proud to have them as both member and sponsor and look forward to their continued involvement in standardization efforts for years to come.”

“ A data-centric approach to connectivity is critical to the success of the high-performance, intelligent systems in the IIoT,” said Gerardo Pardo-Castellote, CTO of RTI and co-chair to the Data-Distribution Service Platform Special Interest Group (DDS PSIG). “ Market-leading companies in healthcare, autonomous vehicles, energy, transportation, and aerospace and defense rely on the Data-Distribution Service™ (DDS™) standard to deliver real-time connectivity at the most stringent reliability, scalability and security levels. We are proud to renew our support for the OMG and continue to work together to advance the DDS standard for the IIoT.”

As one of the primary authors of the original DDS specification, RTI co-chairs the DDS PSIG which is responsible for the standardization of the DDS specification — a middleware protocol and API standard for data-centric connectivity that integrates the components of a system together, providing the security, scalability, performance, and Quality of Service required to support IIoT applications. Learn more about DDS at http://portals.omg.org/dds.

In addition to being an OMG member and sponsor, RTI also serves on the OMG Board of Directors.

For more information on OMG sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.omg.org/memberservices/annual-sponsorship.htm.

About OMG

