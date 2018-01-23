Comtech Receives an Award in Excess of $11.0 Million From Major U.S. Space Contractor

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 23, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has received a letter contract from a major U.S. space contractor to source and test space level Electrical, Electronic and Electromechanical (EEE) parts in support of a critical NASA program. This contract is valued in excess of $11.0 million and was initially funded in excess of $4.0 million.

“We are pleased that this customer has once again placed their confidence in our space-level parts supply chain management and engineering services. This is the second large order we’ve received from this customer this fiscal year and I consider this the beginning of an enduring relationship,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions from the desktop to the edge of the network, for land, maritime, and airborne applications. For over 40 years, the Space & Component Technology Division, located in Torrance, California, has specialized in supply of high reliability EEE parts for use in satellite and launch vehicle applications for international and domestic space contractors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL