SMCP Transforms Digital Store Experience with PredictSpring and Salesforce Commerce Cloud

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMCP and PredictSpring are pleased to announce that they have launched a mobile store associate app to align online and offline retail, providing an elevated digital store experience. By working closely with PredictSpring and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the new app transforms the customer journey and is available at Maje, one of SMCP’s contemporary Parisian fashion brands with 60 retail locations equipped across France, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“Stores play a critical role in SMCP’s direct-to-consumer strategy and through the partnership with PredictSpring, we have created a premium digital in-store experience for both the associate and the customer. Our store associates have been impressed with the app’s ease-of-use and functionality and have quickly adopted this new technology,” said Flavien d’Audiffret, SMCP Digital and CRM Director.

Beatrice Goasglas, Digital and CRM Director for Maje, continued, “Store associates love using the e-Maje app to foster deeper customer connections. Through the app, the customer is taken on a journey where they can draw inspiration from branded content such as lookbooks and fashion trends. This, coupled with the store associate’s enhanced product knowledge, provides a more personalized shopping experience so the associate can better recommend and curate a collection specific to her lifestyle.”

Notable features of the Maje store associate app include:

Endless Aisle – In one-click, store associates can check the availability of online inventory (store-to-web) and nearby stores (store-to-store), as well as arrange for shipment directly to the customer. This helps to propose an alternative in case of out-of-stock and to optimize inventory levels at smaller boutiques.

mPOS – The app offers a user-friendly checkout process that provides access to a customer’s preferred payment method to finalize store-to-web transactions.

Clienteling – Store associates can access customer information and past online purchase history, and have the ability to see items added to a customer’s online cart.

Ability to Browse Branded Content – Customers can use the tablet device to browse branded content, e.g.: Lookbooks, Instagram posts, brand news etc.

“The modern store experience goes beyond the transaction, it’s about building a relationship with the customer and providing a concierge-driven experience. Equipping store associates with innovative tablet-based technology enables them to better serve and engage with the customer,” said Nitin Mangtani, Founder and CEO of PredictSpring.

The integration with PredictSpring and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, allowed for the go-to-market of the Maje store associate app.

About SMCP

SMCP is a global player in the apparel and accessories market with three distinct contemporary Parisian fashion brands, Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot. End of June 2017 SMCP brands are present in more than 1200 points of sales in 36 countries. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot was founded in 1984 by Madame Claudie Pierlot, and acquired by SMCP in 2009. SMCP is listed in the regulated market of Euronext (A compartment, ISIN FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP)

About PredictSpring

PredictSpring is one of the fastest mobile commerce platforms designed exclusively for brands and retailers. Its innovative technology connects consumers to brands in a highly personalized way via mobile web, native consumer app, and store-based Clienteling, Endless Aisle, and mPOS.

The patented, dynamic mobile technology enables merchandisers and digital marketers to make on-the-fly changes without the need for complex coding.

Founded by the visionary behind Google Shopping, PredictSpring powers mobile commerce for the world’s leading brands and retailers, including Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, SMCP, Vineyard Vines, Skechers, Charlotte Russe, and Claire’s. To learn more, visit predictspring.com.

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

