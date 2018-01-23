Tyler Technologies to Provide Public Safety Solution to the City of Orlando, Florida

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the city of Orlando, Florida, for Tyler’s New World public safety™ solution. The agreement includes computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and mobile and field-based reporting solutions, which will serve the city’s fire and police departments.

The city had been using two legacy CAD applications from two different vendors; Tyler provided the system for police, and another vendor provided one for fire. They were interested in having one enterprise-wide system that could support a high call volume – as many as 1 million calls for service through the 911 dispatch center annually. After a highly competitive solicitation process that involved several top-tier public safety software providers, the city selected Tyler as the proposal that provides the best value to the city taking into consideration system functionality, implementation, and support services.

The city’s fire and police departments will benefit from the full suite of New World public safety applications, including CAD, mobile, automatic vehicle location (AVL), and field-based reporting. Having a combined dispatch capability for both departments through the unified Tyler New World public safety Enterprise CAD system will provide targeted, timely, and relevant information to first responders.

“We’re pleased to upgrade the applications for the city of Orlando and to connect two important departments through our New World public safety solution,” said Greg Sebastian, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “We look forward to extending our partnership with the city for many years to come and help them keep their community safe through our software.”

Orlando’s police department has been a Tyler public safety client for more than 30 years. The city operates one of the largest public safety organizations in the state, with more than 1,500 police and fire service personnel. The city of Orlando is located in central Florida and its theme parks attract millions of visitors annually.

