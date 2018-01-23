IEEE Power & Energy Society and the North American Transmission Forum to Collaborate on Reliability and Resiliency Challenges in Energy Supply and Demand

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today announced the IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) and the North American Transmission Forum (NATF) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Under the agreement, IEEE PES and the NATF will work to align efforts to address grid reliability and resiliency challenges due to significant changes in energy supply, demand, and technology.

The MOU identifies four key areas of collaboration: grid reliability and resilience, ancillary services, electric system efficiency, and application of technology. IEEE PES and the NATF will develop a joint implementation plan to achieve identifiable objectives noted in the agreement.

“Engaging with IEEE PES will further promote excellence in the reliable operation of the electric transmission system, benefiting our community of transmission owners and operators,” said Thomas Galloway, NATF president and CEO. “This MOU enables us to leverage more experts across the energy industry to explore the application of technology and develop solutions to the problems we’re all trying to solve.”

“Our members have been actively working with the NATF on important topics such as preventing power system cascading outages. This formal collaboration with the NATF will facilitate comprehensive collaboration under the leadership of IEEE PES liaison Marianna Vaiman. It reinforces IEEE PES’ ongoing development of valuable resources and partnerships to advance power technologies for building the most resilient and reliable electricity systems,” said Damir Novosel, IEEE PES president (2016-2017). “We look forward to working with the NATF to allow our members to make the best use of our joint resources.”

Through this MOU, both IEEE PES and the NATF will help mobilize the technical community to facilitate dialogue that leads to the coordination of activities and the implementation of effective strategies. For example, the NATF will participate in IEEE PES technical activities, including committees that develop IEEE standards.

In addition, IEEE PES and the NATF will evaluate grid-related elements that may impact the electric grid transmission system and cost recovery options for potential solutions, identify regulatory concerns, and develop methods and tools to secure the electric transmission system, including cyber facilities and potential vulnerabilities.

About IEEE Power & Energy Society

The IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) is the leading provider of scientific and engineering information on electric power & energy for the betterment of society and a trusted resource dedicated to the technical, informational, networking and professional development needs of its members. With over 37,000 members around the globe representing every facet of the electric power and energy industry, PES is at the forefront of the rapidly changing technological advancements that impact everyone’s future. PES celebrated its 125th year of service in 2009. Additional information on IEEE PES can be found at: http://www.ieee-pes.org.

About the NATF

The North American Transmission Forum (NATF) promotes excellence in the reliability and resiliency of the electric transmission system. The NATF is built on the principle that the open and candid exchange of information among its members is the key to improving the reliability of the transmission systems in the U.S. and Canada. NATF members include investor-owned, state-authorized, municipal, cooperative, U.S. federal, and Canadian provincial utilities. For more information visit: http://www.natf.net.

About IEEE

IEEE is the largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.