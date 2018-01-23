Xperi Partners With ACRCloud to Bring Music Recognition to Hybrid Radio

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), a global leader in innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world and ACRCloud, a Beijing-based audio fingerprinting service provider, have announced a partnership to integrate ACRCloud music recognition technology into the DTS Connected Radio platform. Through this partnership, DTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi, will use ACRCloud’s technology to identify the music playing on radio stations in vehicles around the world.

The DTS Connected Radio platform combines both over-the-air analog/digital AM/FM radio content with IP-delivered content, creating an innovative AM/FM experience in vehicles. DTS Connected Radio receives metadata, such as artist and song title, directly from local radio broadcasters which is then paired with IP-delivered content, creating an engaging in-vehicle broadcast radio experience. ACRCloud’s technology will further enhance this global system by detecting and delivering additional music metadata into vehicles for a more user-friendly content into vehicles.

“ We are thrilled to integrate ACRCloud’s music recognition service into DTS Connected Radio as another feature option for automotive OEMs to ensure that the best broadcast radio experience is occurring in the vehicle,” said Jeff Jury, general manager, automotive, Xperi. “ The addition of ACRCloud to the DTS Connected Radio platform is another facet of our broad solution, creating a unique global radio solution for both consumers and car companies.”

“ We are excited to partner with Xperi to enrich the experience of vehicle radio listening with our technology,” said Tony Li, co-founder of ACRCloud. “ The DTS hybrid radio projects are the future of radio consumption in cars and we’re proud to be a part of their evolving ecosystem of solutions.”

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

About ACRCloud

ACRCloud is a Beijing based comprehensive automatic content recognition provider has indexed over 40m tracks in its music fingerprinting database, and for 2015 & 2016 was ranked #1 in audio fingerprinting technology by the prestigious Music Information Retrieval Evaluation eXchange (MIREX). ACRCloud serves the clients such as Alibaba, Cartoon Network, PURE, Xiaomi and Musixmatch, etc.

