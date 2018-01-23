Rajant Selects Minerva to Distribute Kinetic Mesh Networks

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rajant and Minerva today announced a new distribution agreement to bring Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks to companies in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) looking to solve the advanced communications challenges of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and other autonomous applications.

“Because of an increasing need to support mobility, industrial enterprises require so much more than just connectivity – they need a network on the move that can help them meet goals such as streamlining operations, improving productivity and obtaining real-time data for intelligent decision-making,” said Alexander Allen, CEO at Minerva. “By adding Rajant’s InstaMesh® networking software and Kinetic Mesh® technology to Minerva’s vendor portfolio, we now have a mission-critical solution that brings mobility to the table, helping our Middle Eastern and African customers address many of the industrial wireless communications challenges that standard fixed networks and Wi-Fi mesh are unable to overcome.”

Minerva’s head office and logistics centre is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from which Minerva is serving the growing demand of markets in the Middle East, Gulf Cooperation Council, sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Minerva has resellers and deployments in a number of countries, including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan and more.

“Minerva will help Rajant penetrate key markets across their areas of operation, as well as introduce us to new sectors that have yet to benefit from our advanced networking capabilities,” said Chris Mason, Rajant’s director of sales for EMEA. “As organizations look to capitalize on IIoT and autonomous applications and vehicles, they require mobile, scalable communications networks delivering adaptability and much more bandwidth – without sacrificing reliability and security.”

The companies will target shared industry sectors, such as government and public safety; military; oil and gas; and transportation, while Minerva also will create new exposure for Rajant in other verticals, like hospitality.

Rajant and Minerva are co-exhibiting at Intersec, the world’s leading trade show for security, safety and fire protection, in Dubai from January 21 to 23, 2018, at Stand S3 – E09, Hall Sheikh Saeed 3.

Rajant manufactures mobile, scalable and highly reliable kinetic wireless mesh network technology, which, unlike traditional Wi-Fi technologies, has no hand-off between network nodes, providing an always-connected communications network so critical applications can be accessed in real time.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® network nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, critical business intelligence. Rajant BreadCrumbs can seamlessly integrate with any Wi-Fi or Ethernet-connected device to deliver low-latency, high-throughput data, voice and video applications across the meshed, self-healing network. With the ability to take private network applications and data everywhere, Rajant networks are used across a broad array of industries, including military, industrial, transportation, utilities, telecommunications, and all levels of governments. For more information, visit www.rajant.com.

About Minerva

Minerva is the leading distributor of Two-Way Radio, Tetra Radio, Wireless Broadband, Point to Point, Point to Multi-Point, LTE, Unified Communication Products and Power Solutions. Based in the UAE, which is its regional logistics hub, Minerva is serving the growing demand of the Sub Saharan Africa, North Africa, GCC, Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan markets. For more information, email info@minerva-me.com or visit www.minerva.ae.