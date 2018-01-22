Microshare and Senet Partner to Bring Vertical IoT Data and Networking Solutions to Facilities Management and Logistics Markets

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software, global connectivity service platforms and network buildout for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a partnership with the IoT data sharing and governance firm Microshare to deliver IoT data-centric solutions to the facilities management and logistics markets.

This partnership extends Microshare’s Smart Facilities Management (SFM) and Logistics Management Solutions (LM) to Senet customers, allowing for IoT sensor data to be broken out of silos and enriched with more context to create new efficiencies and revenue opportunities. Through the combination of Senet’s cost-effective LoRaWAN™ network and Microshare’s approach to data storage, governance, and micro-contracts, customers can optimize operations at facilities and across logistical networks by controlling the flow of information and creating new business models based on actionable granular data.

Microshare, based in Philadelphia, provides Smart Facilities Management and Logistics Management solutions that give logistics professionals, property owners, managers, facilities management providers, tenants and supply chain coordinators a turnkey solution to controlling costs and issues across a portfolio of properties or assets. These solutions are quick to deploy, inexpensive to maintain, and constantly able to adapt to changing needs.

The Microshare facilities suite enables managers to leverage data to better manage staff and subcontractors in ways that control costs, avoid liabilities, improve relations with vendors and tenants, and help shape future lease and contract terms. Microshare’s logistics solution enables granular tracking, maintenance, depreciation, and other leveraging of transportation vehicles, physical plant, infrastructure and other elements of your supply chain, transforming inert assets into networked sources of intelligence and revenue.

“This is the kind of partnership that is helping move IoT from the drawing board to reality in many companies,” said Ron Rock, CEO of Microshare. “Our goal is to help companies go beyond merely saving a bit of operational budget and to unleash the revenue potential of the data they can generate internally. That means partnering with leaders like Senet to help define the data standards of the emerging IoT economy.”

To identify the strongest insights and make IoT data truly actionable, the right technologies and processes must be in place to collect, store, enrich and share it,” said Senet CEO, Bruce Chatterley. “We are excited to partner with Microshare to help customers unlock new IoT revenue streams and contribute to ensuring IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements.

About Senet, Inc.

A Founding and Contributing member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet is the leader in global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. With core values centered around changing the world for the better, Senet is committed to promoting IoT Network and Network Management innovation, and supports an open partner ecosystem to ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements. Senet is dedicated to supporting the LoRaWAN protocol as the open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions across all industries. For additional information, visit http://www.senetco.com.

About Microshare

Microshare.io provides a highly scalable data management solution for the Internet of Things, enabling data storage and controlled access whilst maintaining privacy, security, confidentiality and applying context through a ready-built single API. The solution can be used as a cloud service or embedded inside a more complete offering. Microshare has offices in Philadelphia, New York, and in the United Kingdom. More information at https://microshare.io.