Heading Out to Redeem a Groupon? New Partnership Lets You Use the Groupon App to Find and Pay for Parking

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Have you ever driven somewhere to redeem that Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) for an exciting family adventure, relaxing salon and spa package or mouth-watering restaurant deal and needed a place to park? Thanks to a strategic partnership with ParkWhiz, Groupon now offers convenient parking that you can find and pay for using the Groupon app. For Groupon, the new offering represents the latest example of how the company is positioning its marketplace as a platform to serve just about any local need.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to explore the amazing local businesses in their communities,” said Jennifer Carr-Smith, senior vice president of North American Local, Groupon. “Offering convenient parking is an important step towards our vision of building the daily habit in local.”

ParkWhiz––the leading provider of scalable, on-demand parking services to both consumers and enterprise customers––has thousands of locations across the United States. The company’s mobile apps and website make parking simpler for drivers looking to reserve parking spaces before reaching their destinations.

“We’re thrilled that our on-demand parking inventory is now available to tens of millions of Groupon customers through the Groupon App,” said Jeff Judge, Chief Technology Officer, ParkWhiz. “We believe that parking isn’t the final destination—it’s a bridge to the experiences people are most excited about. We’re streamlining the process of buying on mobile so Groupon customers can handle their parking needs at the same time as they are saving on experiences in their city.”

The two Chicago-based companies began piloting their new partnership in late 2017.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

About ParkWhiz

ParkWhiz is the leading provider of scalable, on-demand parking services to both consumers and enterprise customers. Its consumer-facing applications, ParkWhiz and BestParking, provide the fastest and most efficient way for drivers to find and book parking spaces before reaching their destination. ParkWhiz delivers integrated parking data and transactional solutions to millions of consumers, mobile devices and connected vehicles through partners like Ford, Ticketmaster, Stubhub and many more. ParkWhiz has helped more than 6 million drivers seamlessly get where they need to be. For more information, visit ParkWhiz.com.