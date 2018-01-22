Evergreen Services Group, an Alpine Investors VI, LP Company, Is Pleased to Announce an Investment in Executech

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evergreen Services Group, a family of leading services businesses, announced today that it has made an investment in Executech, the leading provider of managed IT services in Utah. The company will continue to operate independently, with Eric Montague continuing as CEO, and with all management and staff remaining in place.

“We are thrilled to announce our investment in Executech and partnership with Eric and the Executech leadership team,” said Jeff Totten, CEO of Evergreen Services Group. “From the moment we met Eric it was clear that he has built a unique managed IT services company with an incredible team, culture and model for delivering great customer service. Our investment is intended to both maintain Executech’s exceptional customer service and company culture and to support the company’s continued growth for many years to come.”

“I have searched for three years to find the right partner to provide an investment into Executech to take us from being the largest and most awarded IT firm in Utah to being a large national player,” said Montague. “Meeting Evergreen was a fortuitous event in my life, and I instantly knew this was the right partner for our company to reach our goal of exceeding $100M in revenue.”

About Executech

Executech is an award-winning, outsourced IT services provider. The company provides enterprise-quality IT to small- and medium-sized organizations across the Intermountain West. Unlike many IT companies that try to service their clients remotely and often with an impersonal touch, Executech is defined by technicians who have real people skills, business skills and technical skills. Learn more at www.executech.com.

About Evergreen Services Group

Evergreen Services Group is a family of leading business services companies backed by Alpine Investors and operated by world-class leadership teams and service professionals. Evergreen partners with founders of business services companies to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by having a long-term time horizon and by focusing first and foremost on providing a great home for founder-led businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen Services Group news and information, visit www.evergreensg.com.