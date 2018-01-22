The ALDO Group Selects DataCandy Gift Card Platform

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ALDO Group, a world-leading creator and operator of desirable footwear and accessory brands, has chosen to implement the DataCandy Gift Card platform in over 750 locations across Canada, the United States, and regions of Europe. With 3,000 points of sale in over 100 countries around the world, the organization operates under two signature brands, Aldo and Call It Spring, and a multi-brand retail concept, GLOBO. The ALDO Group is also an industry-recognized wholesale distributor and third-party sourcing provider of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories.

A global partnership with the gift card leaders at DataCandy will enable the ALDO Group to leverage a robust, bilingual software platform to manage its gift card operations both in-store and online. DataCandy’s simple, yet sophisticated technology, paired with visual dashboards and user-friendly reports will provide the ALDO stores with the tools needed to effectively analyze gift cards sold, redeemed, and reloaded.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an iconic brand to the DataCandy family,” says Lorne Schwartz, CEO of DataCandy. “We look forward to working with the ALDO team and helping them achieve their goals of providing an unparalleled shopping experience to their loyal customers around the globe.”

About DataCandy

DataCandy is a North American leader in loyalty and gift card software solutions for the retail and hospitality sectors. The company's platform is utilized in nearly 8,500 locations across Canada and the United States, including the Familiprix retail pharmacy chain, St. Hubert restaurants and the 40 brands that encompass the MTY Food Group. DataCandy is simple to interface, scalable for growth, secure for financial transactions and provides multichannel capabilities.