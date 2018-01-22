US Air Force Selects Harris Corporation for International F-16 Electronic Warfare System Support Program

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Air Force has selected Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) to provide engineering support services for the electronic warfare (EW) systems onboard the international variant of the F-16. The contract was awarded during the second quarter of Harris' fiscal 2018.

Harris will provide software updates and engineering support for its AN/ALQ-211(V)4/8/9 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) systems that protect the fleets of F-16s from eight other countries against evolving electronic threats.

“The Harris AIDEWS system takes sophisticated electronic protection for the multirole F-16 jet to new levels of performance and flexibility,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “The AIDEWS pod system can be easily transferred from one aircraft to another, allowing the wide variety of global F-16 users to distribute EW capabilities among their fleets according to their mission needs.”

About Harris Corporation

