Guidewire Software Announces Utilant as a New Solution Partner

BUFFALO, N.Y. & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that Utilant, a global software provider for the insurance industry, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution partner. In addition, Utilant’s Inspection Management Accelerator, which speeds the integration between Utilant Loss Control 360 and Guidewire PolicyCenter®, has successfully completed the Ready for Guidewire accelerator validation process.

Loss Control 360 (LC360) is used globally for managing insurers’ in-house and third-party inspection service providers. The platform can also automate insurer’s loss control workflow helping insurers to:

Collect inspection information with ease by utilizing mobile apps;

Manage large account service work;

Analyze collected data efficiently to improve underwriting decisions; and

Mitigate risk effectively.

With the Utilant Inspection Management Accelerator, insurers can seamlessly integrate Loss Control 360 with PolicyCenter enabling their employees to order loss control inspections and receive back data collected on site, from within their PolicyCenter system. The Loss Control 360 platform includes offline-capable tablet apps, a highly configurable user interface, and a custom-tailored deployment methodology.

“Utilant is pleased to offer quicker access to the capabilities of our loss control inspection management platform, Loss Control 360, to Guidewire PolicyCenter customers with the help of our validated Inspection Management Accelerator,” said Patrick Davis, CEO, Utilant. “We are excited to continue our work with Guidewire in providing effective solutions to our mutual customers around the world.”

Utilant is now eligible to use the Ready for Guidewire validation mark. This designates that the Inspection Management Accelerator has been through a rigorous review process that supports readiness for integration with Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ products such as PolicyCenter.

“We are pleased to welcome Utilant as a PartnerConnect Solution partner and respect their commitment to helping insurers streamline their loss control operations, and make better underwriting decisions,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire. “This accelerator will make it easier for our mutual customers to integrate PolicyCenter with LC360 to better manage inspections, large account service and recommendation follow-ups.”

About Utilant

Utilant is a global software company with headquarters in Buffalo, NY. The company specializes in creating cutting edge software applications for the insurance industry. For more information, please visit: www.utilant.com and www.losscontrol360.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the P&C insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The accelerators are published on Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements – core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement – into a technology platform that enhances insurers’ ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire PolicyCenter, Guidewire BillingCenter, are registered trademarks of Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.