Reveal Group Teams Up with ABBYY to Enhance Intelligent Automation with Advanced OCR and Intelligent Capture Technologies

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a collaboration set to enhance and push the possibilities of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Reveal Group, the global leader in operational transformation, today announced its strategic partnership with software vendor, ABBYY. Partnership with the most advanced and comprehensive Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Intelligent Capture solutions provider in the market will extend Reveal Group’s cognitive capabilities in RPA for new and existing clients.

Pushing the boundaries of traditional RPA capabilities, Reveal Group’s move to integrate ABBYY’s advanced intelligent capture OCR software into their automations will eliminate one of the most challenging, expensive and time-consuming operational scenarios: manual processing of scanned documents. ABBYY’s best-in-breed intelligent capture software enables sophisticated, automated data extraction that results in faster, higher quality textual output and more robust automations.

“Reveal Group are leveraging ABBYY to enable our clients to stay ahead of the curve with advanced RPA, integrating the latest cognitive technologies for a more intelligent robotic workforce,” said Reveal Group CEO, Ian Crouch. “ABBYY’s unparalleled intelligent capture and OCR capabilities, combined with Reveal Group’s market-leading expertise in delivering RPA and Workforce Management solutions will make a formidable partnership and set a new standard for automating business processes.”

"We are really excited about this partnership, which will leverage ABBYY's best-in-breed Intelligent Capture and heritage in linguistics and machine learning to enhance Reveal Group's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) offerings," ABBYY’s Henry Patishman said. "As adoption of AI gathers pace, it is essential for businesses to drive digital innovation with RPA solutions that boost their capabilities and save money and time."

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group specialises in helping clients to quickly and cost effectively transform their business performance. Since 2005 Reveal Group have been at the forefront of applying technology to transform processing, guaranteeing rapid and sustainable results. Across all service industries, Reveal Group’s tools are helping teams worldwide to maximise productivity and optimise workforces. www.revealgroup.com

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a global leader in intelligent capture driving innovation in the areas of meaningful insights, data, and relationships to improve business outcomes. ABBYY offers a complete range of AI-based technologies that are used and licensed by some of the largest international enterprises: www.abbyy.com/company