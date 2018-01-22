CoreChoice and One Call Announce Co-Marketing Agreement

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreChoice, the national specialty network for radiology, interventional pain management, and medical air transportation services is pleased to announce the signing of a network access and co-marketing agreement with One Call that will allow CoreChoice to serve as the PPO specialty network for One Call.

This agreement will provide for CoreChoice to function as the “wraparound specialty PPO Network” for One Call in the workers’ compensation sector. While both companies have distinctively different product models, this agreement will allow them to create a unique model that will maintain the prospective referral based services offered by One Call as well as the specialty network PPO re-pricing model that is used by CoreChoice. The model will work with any existing broad based PPOs.

Dr. Steven Gass, CEO of CoreChoice, feels that this agreement will provide a total network solution that is unmatched in the industry and will allow insurance carriers to adjudicate a great majority of their claims quickly and efficiently.

“Our agreement with CoreChoice will further enhance One Call’s comprehensive provider network, offering our customers increased in-network penetration and our patients the most convenient access to the highest quality provider network,” said Will Smith, chief product officer at One Call.

About CoreChoice, Inc.

CoreChoice, Inc. the only specialty network for radiology, interventional pain management, and medical air transportation services whose mission is to reduce unnecessary health care costs through a variety of functions of health insurance, delivery of care, and administration, including our noteworthy specialty network Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) program that is customized for each client’s needs. CoreChoice services the commercial group health, workers compensation, and auto liability insurance sectors. Our clients include cost management companies, PPO groups, third party administrators (TPA), self-insured entities, employer group, and government organizations. More information is available at www.corechoice.net or by calling 561-756-9110.

About One Call

One Call is the nation’s leading provider of specialized solutions to the workers’ compensation industry and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. One Call’s solutions enable faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective claims resolution with a focus on injured workers’ needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.onecallcm.com or follow One Call on Twitter @onecallcm.