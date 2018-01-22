Smart Start® and Low Cost Interlock® Announce Partnership to Expand Ignition Interlock Services Nationwide

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Smart Start is proud to announce its partnership with Low Cost Interlock (LCI), a leading manufacturer and provider of ignition interlock devices and services. This advancement between two rapidly-growing and successful ignition interlock providers will enhance Smart Start’s industry-leading position and provide the public with access to state-of-the-art technology as LCI expands its national footprint.

LCI will continue to operate as an independent business unit and maintain its current management team. LCI brings innovative new technologies and exciting, leading-edge products to the industry. Manufacturing of their devices and products will continue in Redlands, California.

“Smart Start’s partnership with LCI emphasizes our commitment to the ignition interlock industry, and our strong belief in providing the public with convenient interlock options through state-of-the-art technology and innovation,” said Matt Strausz, Smart Start CEO.

“This partnership with Smart Start comes at a pivotal time as we continue to expand nationwide. We are excited to bring our innovative technology to many more states and continue to save lives in the process,” says Mike Lyon, CEO of Low Cost Interlock.

About Ignition Interlock Devices

Ignition interlock devices are installed in an automobile to prevent the vehicle from starting when the driver has an unacceptable amount of alcohol in their system. Many states across the U.S. require the use of an ignition interlock device after someone is convicted of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), or as part of their license reinstatement. Interlock devices are now mandated for first-time DWI offenders in 30 states and offenders with a high blood alcohol concentration (BAC) or repeat DWIs.

There are numerous, widely regarded studies that have concluded that ignition interlock devices have a significant impact in reducing alcohol-related crashes and DWI recidivism. At present, it is estimated that there are approximately 337,030 ignition interlock devices installed in vehicles in the United States.

About Smart Start

Smart Start leads the way in the alcohol monitoring industry as a manufacturer of advanced technology and custom-designed software. Smart Start has serviced more than one million customers, has prevented over 11 million illegal vehicle starts with an Ignition Interlock, and has provided over a billion “safe” (under the legal limit) vehicle starts. With an international footprint of nearly 2,000 service locations across the U.S. and in 18 countries, Smart Start continues its mission in Setting The Standard In Alcohol Monitoring Technology®. For more information, visit www.smartstartinc.com.

About Low Cost Interlock

Based in Redlands, California, Low Cost Interlock has been a leading provider and manufacturer of interlock devices and related services for nine years. LCI presently provides ignition interlock services in 16 states, and is the leading provider in California. For more information, visit www.LowCostInterlock.com.