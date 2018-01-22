Isracard & Forter Join Forces to Empower Israeli Businesses to Reach a Global Market

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A partnership was announced today between Isracard, the largest credit card company in Israel, and Forter, the largest global real-time fraud decisioning solution. The partnership is part of a new initiative designed to enable Israeli merchants to reach a global audience online.

Expanding internationally is a key component of any growth plan for an Israeli business, but until now the challenge of dealing with global payments and fraud complexities have represented significant obstacles in achieving wider success. Isracard Global significantly streamlines and smoothes the process, lifting much of the payments burden from retailers’ shoulders so that they can focus on their core business products and expertise.

Among other advantages, working with Isracard Global allows merchants to work seamlessly with many currencies and ensures that merchants receive optimal rates from processors based on where the bulk of their international business is located. The partnership with Forter means that retailers’ online business is automatically protected from fraud without any additional friction being experienced by the customer.

“Israeli merchants are sensitive to the fact that they stand to bear all the costs of fraud for their online business,” said Michael Reitblat, CEO of Forter. “This leads to a fear of fraud that can cripple a business’ online success. Either they’re letting too many fraudulent transactions through, or blocking orders too stringently and losing legitimate business. Either way, Forter’s partnership with Isracard provides the ideal solution: Retailers can leave the fraud to the experts and know that they’ll get the best of both worlds with high approval rates and low chargebacks.”

More information about the features and benefits of the Isracard Global All In One Payments program can be found here: https://www.isracard-global.com/

About Isracard

The Isracard Group is one of Israel's leading credit card companies, and has been operating for over 40 years. Through continuous development of new products and services, to benefit its private and corporate clients, the company has achieved constant growth, focusing on financing, issuing credit cards and clearing services.

The Group is the only company in Israel providing both issuing and credit clearing services to all four of the country's major credit card brands: American Express, MasterCard, Isracard and Visa.

Isracard, a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, stands out in the world of digital payments, and turns the user's experience into a pleasant and easy one. Isracard Global represents the natural expansion of Isracard’s emphasis on empowering Israeli businesses to maximize their full potential.

About Forter

Forter’s End-to-End identity-based fraud prevention solution protects e-commerce merchants and marketplaces during every stage of the customer lifecycle with real-time notifications of fraud instances at both account level and the point of transaction.

Companies are protected from account abuses such as account takeover, coupon abuse, loyalty point abuse etc. well before checkout, protecting precious customer trust. At checkout, Forter immediately approves or declines all online transactions while providing full chargeback coverage.

Forter’s solutions are powered by a unique blend of artificial intelligence and ongoing human research and analysis. This results in exceptional accuracy, an in-depth understanding of customers and their relationships, increased approvals, and the near elimination of false positives – meaning a smoother and safer shopping experience, more sales and happier customers at a much lower cost.