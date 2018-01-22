Dynegy Closes on Brayton Point Sale

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) has completed the sale of its 307-acre site of the former Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Mass. to Commercial Development Company, Inc.

The previously disclosed transaction includes Commercial Development Company’s assumption of environmental responsibilities associated with the site. The Brayton Point facility was one of 10 power generation facilities purchased by Dynegy from Energy Capital Partners in April 2015. The decision to retire the 1,488-megawatt, coal-fueled facility, which was commissioned in 1963, was made prior to Dynegy’s purchase of the facility. The plant ceased operations at the end of May 2017.

