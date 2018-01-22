Actor, Model And Social Media Influencer Brock O’Hurn To Share esthechoc’s ‘Beauty From Within’ Message

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The internet’s hottest sensation, Brock O’Hurn, has partnered with esthechoc, the world’s first clinically proven age-defying chocolate, to reach new audiences with the product’s “beauty from within” message.

Instantly recognizable for his flowing mane and powerful physique, O’Hurn first turned heads as the man who popularized the “man bun” in an online video that attracted millions of views in 2015. Since then, he has parlayed his popularity into a flourishing acting and modeling career that includes feature film and television appearances, directing and producing. All this in addition to his massive social media popularity.

“It takes effort and energy to stay in shape and healthy – and you can’t wait until you’re 40 to start taking care of yourself,” said O’Hurn, who catapulted to stardom via Instagram and other social media platforms. “I love that esthechoc is an easy way to help your skin stay young and look great.”

Engaging a “beauty from within” message, esthechoc exemplifies the idea that good health and vitality is something everyone, no matter their age, can achieve. The world’s first clinically proven, patented nutricosmetic, esthechoc is cleverly disguised as a delicious and indulgent dark chocolate. Its key ingredients, astaxanthin (a highly potent plant based antioxidant and anti-inflammatory) and powerful polyphenols from cocoa, are proven to help support optimal skin health and structure from within the body. Often lumped into the cosmetics category, a consumable nutricosmetic enables far deeper results than ordinary cosmetics applied to the skin.

“Our product is designed for anyone who wants to feel healthier, look younger and maintain an active lifestyle,” said Rob Insinger, CEO of Cambridge Chocolate Technologies, which markets esthechoc in the United States. “We couldn’t find a better example of someone who emulates and advocates this philosophy more than Brock. Brock has an optimistic, upbeat attitude that fits perfectly with esthechoc’s overall philosophy of authenticity.”

The result of 10 years of research by Cambridge University-educated scientists, esthechoc has been shown to slow the aging process, aid circulation and boost blood oxygenation. Clinical trials were based on individuals consuming a single piece of esthechoc per day. Results showed that key biomarkers tied to overall skin health were improved in a statistically significant manner after only 21 days. While many people report results within a few weeks, most daily esthechoc users report visible improvements in their skin after approximately three to four months of daily use.

“I love how closely aligned esthechoc is with my philosophy of living an authentic life and doing everything you can to stay young, healthy and engaged in living. Plus, you get to eat a little bit of chocolate every day,” raves O’Hurn.

Insinger noted that traditional health and beauty products tend to overlook millennials – and that’s a big mistake, he said.

“Millennials have changed the way consumers purchase products by demanding authenticity and transparency and holding companies accountable for product claims,” Insinger said. “We look forward to working with Brock on a wide variety of projects.”

O’Hurn will spread the news about esthechoc through media interviews, print and online advertisements and video productions.

“We love Brock’s approach to life and wellness,” said Insinger. “His endorsement is the perfect way to raise awareness of esthechoc’s ‘beauty from within’ philosophy – particularly to a younger demographic.”

Visit www.esthechoc.us to learn more or to purchase esthechoc, or find it on Amazon.com.