esthechoc ‘Beauty Chocolate’ Partners With Renowned Physician Dr. Jennifer Berman

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renowned urologist and sexual health physician, TV’s Dr. Jennifer Berman, has passionately endorsed esthechoc, the world’s first clinically proven age-defying chocolate, as an effective way to help slow the aging process, aid circulation and boost blood oxygenation.

Television viewers will recognize Berman as a frequent co-host of TV’s “The Doctors” and regular guest on “Conan,” but the nationally known urologist is best known as a sexual health expert and female sexual medicine specialist. The popular New York Times best-selling author and television host offers audiences candid expert medical advice on a wide variety of critical topics, including sexual health, physical ailments specific to longevity and overall wellbeing.

“Dr. Berman brings instant credibility to esthechoc that helps to reinforce our clinical evidence and the product’s proven health benefits,” said Rob Insinger, CEO of Cambridge Chocolate Technologies, which markets esthechoc in the United States. “We’re thrilled that she loves and uses esthechoc personally, and look forward to working with her in spreading the word that when it comes to optimal skin care, real improvements ultimately happen from within.”

While traditional topical skincare products provide certain benefits, they are really limited when it comes to delivering tangible and long-term results, Insinger said. As the world’s first clinically proven, patented nutricosmetic, esthechoc is cleverly disguised as a delicious dark chocolate. Its key ingredients, astaxanthin and powerful polyphenols from cocoa, are proven to help support optimal skin health and structure from within the body. Often lumped into the broad category of cosmetics, a consumable nutricosmetic effects far deeper results than ordinary cosmetics applied to the skin, in essence providing “beauty from within.”

“The health impacts of esthechoc go far beyond the benefits of smoother, younger-looking skin,” said Dr. Berman. “A powerful anti-inflammatory called astaxanthin works in conjunction with esthechoc’s concentrated cocoa polyphenols to improve circulation and blood oxygen levels, creating much broader implications for overall health and wellbeing. I’m convinced that esthechoc provides a host of benefits in addition to making you look and feel your best.”

The result of 10 years of research by Cambridge University-educated scientists, esthechoc has been shown to slow the aging process, aid in circulation and boost blood oxygenation. Clinical trials were based on individuals consuming a single piece of esthechoc per day. Results showed that key biomarkers tied to overall skin health were improved in a statistically significant manner after only 21 days of daily use. While many people report results within a few weeks, most daily esthechoc users report visible improvements in their skin after approximately three to four months of continual use.

Berman loves the “beauty from within” mission of esthechoc, recognizing that inner confidence is ultimately what brings out a person’s outer beauty. It’s a message that she often passionately conveys to her vast audience, making esthechoc a perfect fit for her personal brand. Plus, she admits to loving the product’s rich, dark chocolate taste.

“We’re fortunate to have the support of such an incredible brand ambassador as we launch esthechoc in North America,” said Insinger. “We look forward to helping more Americans discover the amazing health benefits of esthechoc.”

Visit www.esthechoc.us to learn more or to purchase esthechoc, or find it on Amazon.com.