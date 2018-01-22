The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and SmartBrief Launch Food, Nutrition and Health News Service

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and SmartBrief announced today the launch of a news service aimed at keeping food, nutrition and health professionals informed of the emerging research, trends and industry news shaping dietetics.

Nutrition and Dietetics SmartBrief is a digital news service that curates the day’s top news and trends on dietary health, nutrition and prevention research as well as foodservice.

“Nutrition and Dietetics SmartBrief cuts through the clutter to provide up-to-date information about the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ emerging initiatives. It’s the go-to source for the latest in food and nutrition news,” said registered dietitian nutritionist and the Academy’s 2017-2018 President Donna S. Martin.

“The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is leading the charge for improving public health through nutrition and prevention, and through this partnership we’re committed to providing practitioners with the essential news and information they need to advance this mission,” said Rick Stamberger, CEO of SmartBrief.

To learn more or sign up for Nutrition and Dietetics SmartBrief, visit www.smartbrief.com/EatRightPro.

