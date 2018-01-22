ENGIE Brand Expands in North America

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENGIE today announced the rebranding of three subsidiaries in North America. The rebrand of Ecova Inc., Green Charge Networks, LLC, and OpTerra Energy Services Inc. is designed to amplify ENGIE’s voice in the North American market and make it clearer for customers and other key stakeholders the range of energy supply and service options that ENGIE provides.

While known in North America as a leader in clean energy supplies, whether utility scale or decentralized, ENGIE is taking significant steps to build an even more comprehensive portfolio of energy offerings in North America. Ecova, Green Charge, and OpTerra are key pieces to the ENGIE North America solution set with services to help commercial, industrial, and public sector customers run their facilities more reliably and efficiently with fewer carbon emissions and lower cost. Today, having close to 4,000 employees, ENGIE can provide an array of solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Ecova Inc., now ENGIE Insight Services Inc., provides customers data-driven insight to better manage resources – including energy, waste, water, and telecommunications – and advance sustainability goals. The company is headquartered in Spokane, WA, with offices throughout the U.S.

Green Charge Networks, LLC, now ENGIE Storage Services NA LLC, develops energy storage solutions to help utilities, businesses, municipalities, and schools use electricity more efficiently to reduce costs and carbon. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

OpTerra Energy Services Inc., now ENGIE Services U.S. Inc., specializes in building comprehensive energy programs for public sector and commercial and industrial customers, delivering solutions that generate positive financial and sustainability impacts. The company is headquartered in Oakland, CA, with offices throughout the U.S.

“By uniting these companies under the ENGIE brand, we want to accelerate solutions for customers to best suit the way they want to run their operations,” said Frank Demaille, President and CEO of ENGIE North America. “These ENGIE businesses combine performance and sustainability – whether on a stand-alone basis or as a combination. The men and women of these and all of our other businesses work every day to tackle the complex and the detailed to deliver clear, straightforward results for customers and our communities.”

Serving customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies, utilities, federal, state, provincial, and municipal governments, universities, and individuals, ENGIE’s North American business portfolio consists of renewable and natural-gas fired generation, liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and distribution, retail energy supply; and services, including through these three newly ENGIE-branded entities, to optimize energy use and expense.

About ENGIE in North America

ENGIE manages a range of energy businesses in the United States and Canada, including electricity generation and cogeneration, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) distribution and sales, retail energy sales, and services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy use and expense.

About ENGIE

ENGIE is committed to taking on the major challenges of the energy revolution, towards a world more decarbonized, decentralized, and digitalized. The Group aims to become the leader of this new energy world by focusing on three key activities for the future: low carbon generation in particular from natural gas and renewable energy, energy infrastructure, and efficient solutions adapted to all its customers (individuals, businesses, territories, etc.). Innovation, digital solutions, and customer satisfaction are the guiding principles of ENGIE’s development. ENGIE is active in around 70 countries, employs 150,000 people worldwide and achieved revenues of €66.6 billion in 2016. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, BEL 20, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).