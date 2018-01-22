Costa Rican Provider ICE Chooses Telia Carrier to Empower their Broadband Internet Access in Central America

STOCKHOLM & SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Costa Rica’s state-owned telecommunications provider, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), and Telia Carrier today announced that ICE has selected Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone to provide dedicated Internet access to its customers in Central America. ICE, the largest over-the-top (OTT) operator in Central America and the number one retail ISP in Central America and the Caribbean (Dyn IP Transit Intelligence Jan 2018), is experiencing growing demand for broadband services. Gaining access to Telia Carrier’s leading tier-1 Internet backbone will enable ICE to launch the first 100G IP Transit services for their operation in Central America.

“ICE is poised to become the leading provider of Internet and mobile telephony in Costa Rica, offering advanced solutions and robust networks that allow companies to project an extensive range of intelligent services,” said German Sanchez, head of the Infrastructure Division of ICE Group. “Working with a leading Tier-1 Internet provider such as Telia Carrier assures our customers a direct secure connection to Internet access with lower latency, and the flexibility they need to grow, as well as more capacity than they need.”

Telia Carrier’s global backbone, which is built on a redundant architecture, reaches the most important gateway for Central America, the Maya-1 Cable system. This system, together with Telia Carrier’s IP Transit services in the U.S., play an important role in supplying the demands of ICE. The new solution includes Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection, which ICE can count on to provide the highest standards of protection to its end customers and their business critical applications.

“ICE has climbed to the next level in the market by connecting its Internet backbone to Telia Carrier’s 100G services. This capability marks an important step in meeting the growth of market demand and ensuring the development of telecommunications in Costa Rica,” said Edison De Leon, Regional Director of Latin America and the Caribbean for Telia Carrier. “By providing DDoS protection integrated with our IPT services, we also provide ICE´s end customers with an inherently high level of protection against malicious attacks.”

Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions, and was the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It was also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network. According to Dyn Research’s global backbone rankings, The company’s global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier’s rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn’s ‘Baker’s Dozen’ report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 230 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, including more than 80 PoPs in North America alone.

