Brazil’s Terminal de Contêineres de Paranaguá Achieves Record Productivity of 31 Moves Per Hour Following Navis N4 Implementation

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced that Brazil’s Terminal de Contêineres de Paranaguá (TCP), one of the largest terminals in South America, has achieved the highest productivity levels in the terminal’s history following the implementation of the Navis N4 terminal operating system. In November 2017, the terminal reported a 15 percent increase per quay crane to 31 moves per hour (MPH) as well as a 21 percent increase in berth productivity to 103.4 MPH, solidifying its position among the most productive terminals in the country. In addition to the move to N4, a key component to success was a partnership for productivity, co-led by TCP Operations and Navis Optimization Services.

Located in the Brazilian city of Paranaguá, TCP is uniquely positioned as the leading stopover for container vessels traveling to and from the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. With an annual capacity of 1.5 million TEUs, combined with its position as the only container terminal in Southern Brazil with a rail connection inside the yard, TCP proudly offers its customers 24/7 operation in both import and export, handling 37,726 containers per month.

In preparation for the terminal’s expansion and increased capacity from 1.5 million to 2.5 million TEUs by 2020, TCP knew it needed a more modern terminal operating system that would help it optimize operations and support changing business requirements. TCP selected N4 due to Navis’ alignment with the terminal’s business objectives, as well as its shared interest in providing high quality service along with rigorous training for TCP employees to ensure long-term operational success.

“The Navis N4 implementation was a strategic initiative to support the expansion and modernization program that will take place at the terminal over the course of the next several years,” said Alexandre Rubio Teixeira Pinto, Chief Financial Officer, TCP. “N4 is an essential tool that will help TCP reach new performance and productivity levels that will be required to move greater container volumes easier, faster and more cost-effectively in the future.”

“We are proud to partner with TCP as it readies its terminal to support future growth, and are thrilled to learn of TCP’s historic productivity levels with N4 in place,” said Martin Bardi, Vice President and General Manager, Latin America, Navis. “We are confident that TCP will continue to experience key benefits that will help it operate more efficiently, while delivering exceptional service levels that global customers expect today.”

