SFC Fluidics, Inc. Announces Partnership with JDRF to Develop Pod Device for Automated Insulin Delivery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SFC Fluidics, Inc. (SFC), a medical technology company, today announced a new Industry Development and Discovery Partnership supported by JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research.

JDRF will provide funding to SFC for the development of a single pod Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) device and thus, expand future therapy options for people with T1D. JDRF launched its Artificial Pancreas Project in 2006 to accelerate the development of commercially available closed-loop systems. Since then, significant progress has been made and several automated insulin delivery systems have progressed to human clinical trials, with one currently on the market.

While there are several products in development, surveys indicate the size and form factor of these systems play a major role in their adoption. This factor is especially compounded in children, where skin “real estate” is at a premium. One of JDRF’s goals is to reduce the daily burden for people with diabetes while improving their overall health.

Insulin-dependent diabetes impacts more than six million Americans, the vast majority of whom are not reaching clinical targets for optimal glucose levels. Insulin is a life-saving drug but needs to be dosed accurately and safely to avoid serious adverse events.

The two-year funding commitment from JDRF allows SFC to pursue the development of a next-generation AID system that reduces the on-body burden by integrating all components into one disposable, miniaturized device that delivers insulin.

The foundation of SFC’s insulin delivery technology, covered by several issued and applied-for patents, is inherently small in size and has the potential to deliver highly accurate doses of insulin. SFC will integrate a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and an algorithm into a single pod that can be disposed of every three days.

"There has been tremendous progress in the development of CGM devices and closed loop algorithms. However, the integration of a pump, a CGM and an algorithm into a single, convenient pod that reduces the on-body burden for the patient has not been successfully addressed. We believe SFC’s unique pumping technology allows for an integrated AID system that will offer people with T1D an improved lifestyle," said Anthony Cruz, CEO of SFC Fluidics. "With our partnership with JDRF, we will bring new and innovative solutions to the diabetes community."

”We are proud to be supporting SFC as part of our effort to advance the development of next-generation automated insulin delivery systems, to offer greater choice to people with T1D, and to lessen the burden of living with this disease while we search for a cure,” said Jaime Giraldo, JDRF Program Scientist, Research. “By funding the development of miniaturized devices that are easier to wear and include algorithms for automation, it is our goal to make diabetes therapies less intrusive for those who must use them daily to live.”

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF.

About SFC Fluidics, Inc.

SFC Fluidics, Inc. has a mission to advance healthcare and improve quality of life through our enabling microfluidic technologies. The company’s vision is to become a recognized global leader in drug delivery, with a focus on insulin, and health monitoring markets where our unique product lines improve lifestyle and affordability. SFC Fluidics® is a VIC Technology Venture Development™ portfolio company. For more information, please visit sfc-fluidics.com or follow us on Twitter: @sfcfluidics.