PlanetOne Joins the AT&T Alliance Channel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlanetOne Communications announced today it is joining the AT&T* Alliance Channel. As a member of the AT&T Alliance Channel, PlanetOne is now able to offer a full suite of integrated AT&T Business solutions, including fast, highly-secure connectivity through its channel partners.

“The New Year is off to a great start with several big deals closing and new relationships brewing including the addition of AT&T to our Preferred Provider portfolio, which offers a growing array of the industry’s most relevant brands in the business around cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data center, mobility and networking solutions,” said Jonathan Hartman, vice president of sales, PlanetOne. “We are fired up and ready for another record year. Together with our channel partners, we have secured an incredible pipeline of opportunity that is growing each and every day.”

The AT&T Alliance Channel offers a simple and cohesive sales experience, allowing PlanetOne to stay focused on helping its channel partners and their customers transform their businesses.

“We’re delighted to welcome PlanetOne to the AT&T Alliance Channel,” said Kevin Leonard, vice president, Alternate Channels, AT&T Business. “We recently introduced major enhancements in our program to attract channel partners like PlanetOne. We look forward to collaborating to win together.”

To kick off the relationship, Zee Hussain, channel chief, AT&T Partner Solutions, is set to headline the first of several PlanetOne Tech Tours taking place across the U.S., starting with Daytona Beach, Fla. on Feb. 12. Registration is now open for PlanetOne partners and prospects. Additional 2018 PlanetOne Tech Tour dates include:

March 14-15 Scottsdale, Ariz. at Spring Training April 16-17 Las Vegas at the Channel Partners Event May 15-16 Laguna Beach, Calif. at The Surf & Sand Resort June 13-14 New York City at Yankee Stadium September 6 Newport Beach, Calif. on the Eternity Yacht November 14-15 Year End Event in Scottsdale, Ariz.

About PlanetOne Communications

PlanetOne is the IT channel and telecom industry’s preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to small and midsize businesses and enterprises. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., the industry pioneer is celebrated by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies and regarded as a top-performing partner for hundreds of telecom agents and channel partners nationwide. In 2015 and 2017, PlanetOne ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix Business Journal’s annual “Best Places to Work” survey, and in 2016 and 2017 was recognized as one of Arizona’s largest privately-held companies as part of the Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards program. The award-winning PlanetOne Partner Program has also been included in CRN’s Connectivity Solutions Partner Program Guide since 2014, and was featured in the 2017 edition of the CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide. To reach PlanetOne call (877) 487.8353 or e-mail sales@planetone.net.

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.