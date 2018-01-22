Geneva Watch Group Announces Global Partnership with Marquee Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geneva Watch Group is proud to announce a global partnership with Marquee Brands. Both companies will collaborate on the design and global distribution of women’s timepieces for BCBGMAXAZRIA and BCBGeneration. The collections will launch globally for Fall 2018.

“The BCBG Max Azria brand stands out in the market with a unique voice known for high end design while remaining wearable for the everyday woman. We are very excited to see the brand coming home to Geneva watches," said Christian Frommherz, CEO of Geneva Watch Group.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Geneva Watch Group and look forward to having their expertise on the timepiece collections for BCBGMAXAZRIA and BCBGeneration," said Diane Bekhor, Senior Vice President at BCBG Group.

The collections will embody the same philosophy of the brand – incorporating craftsmanship, innovation, design integrity, luxury, and a visionary point of view. The women’s collections will be available at BCBGMAXAZRIA stores, BCBG.com and select retailers worldwide.

ABOUT GENEVA WATCH GROUP

Geneva Watch Group is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of time pieces. The company creates watches under licenses for fashion and lifestyle brands such as Kenneth Cole Productions, Ted Baker London, Nicole Miller, Glamour, and Sean John.

ABOUT BCBG GROUP

Founded in Paris in 1989, BCBGMAXAZRIA was named for the popular French expression "bon chic, bon genre" – meant to convey the idea that a good attitude is the basis of good style. Shortly after, the brand moved to Los Angeles, where it redefined the designer market by offering European standards of quality and luxury at contemporary price points.

In 2008, BCBGeneration was created as a young contemporary collection.

ABOUT MARQUEE BRANDS

Marquee Brands is a brand acquisition, licensing and development company. Sponsored by Neuberger Berman Private Equity, a business of Neuberger Berman, one of the world’s leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful marketing and strategic planning. www.marqueebrands.com