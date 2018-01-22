Nature Nate’s Honey Company Launches New Line of Honey-Based Products

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nature Nate’s Honey Co., producer of 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered Honey and the number one-branded honey company in the United States, today unveiled Honey Peanut Butter, Honey Almond Butter, Honey Fruit Spreads and Honey Maple Syrup, all naturally sweetened with Nature Nate’s 100% Pure Honey.

This is the Texas-based company’s first foray into a new food category and drives its mission to provide innovative, real honey-based products to family tables. Nature Nate’s unveiled the new line at the 2018 Winter Fancy Food Show (booth #156).

Its new line of honey-based products contain only real ingredients and include:

Honey Maple Syrup

Honey Fruit Spreads – Strawberry, Cherry and Mixed Berry

– Strawberry, Cherry and Mixed Berry Honey Almond Butter – Creamy and Crunchy

– Creamy and Crunchy Honey Peanut Butter Blend – Creamy and Crunchy

“Real honey has been around for millions of years, and it’s still a pantry staple,” said Nathan Sheets, president and chief steward at Nature Nate’s. “We are always looking for new ways to bring this versatile ingredient to the family table. Our customers asked for our honey in other products and we are happy to present this new line that’s sweetened only with the goodness of honey.”

During 2017’s National Honey Month, Nature Nate’s launched a campaign to educate consumers about the value of choosing real products, including real honey, in cooking and baking. Honey is a flavor enhancer that can be used in a myriad of ways, but not all honey is created equal: some contain fillers, high fructose corn syrup and even pesticides. Nature Nate’s honey is rigorously tested for purity and contains only 100% pure, raw honey. Nature Nate’s new line of honey-based products provide customers with alternatives to nut butters, jams and syrups that are laden with fillers, preservatives and artificial sweeteners.

For the first quarter of 2018, Nature Nate’s new line will be sold exclusively at select Kroger stores in Dallas and Houston. Details on expanded U.S. distribution are expected later this year.

About Nature Nate’s

Since 1972, Nature Nate’s has been dedicated to offering honey as nature intended – 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered. Arriving in its most natural form, this honey is closest to its original provision from the hive. Nature Nate’s adheres to strict quality-control standards, sourcing honey from trusted beekeepers and minimally processing it to ensure the honey retains all its natural benefits. Nature Nate’s promises an undivided commitment to provide the highest quality product to you and your family’s dining table – a farmer’s market quality honey, available year-round. For more information, visit: www.naturenates.com.

Connect with us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturenates/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturenates/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NatureNates

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/naturenates/