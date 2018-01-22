Wedge Holdings: Concluding License Agreement for Game System of "HAIKYU!! VOLLEYBALL CARD GAME!!" in Regard to Its Sale in South East Asia

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wedge Holdings CO., LTD. (JASDAQ: 2388) (HQ: Chuo-ku, Tokyo Japan, CEO: Tatsuya Konoshita) are pleased to announce that today we secured a license agreement with TOMY Company, Ltd. , a leading toymaker in Japan to acquire the right to use game system of “HAIKYU!! VOLLEYBALL CARD GAME!!” (*1) in regard to its manufacture and sale in Asian countries (*2).

By the middle of year 2018, Showa Brain Navi Vietnam Co., Ltd., one of our related company will start the distribution of the product in Vietnam and after that will expand into other Asian countries.

We have hosted many TCG experience events in South East Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. And we are fully convinced that users in South East Asian countries are strongly hoping to have TCG in their own languages. So we will continue our business activities to play a big role in connecting contents holders and users and warm up the entertainment contents industry with our corporate mission of “Fill up the time in the world with Waku-Doki (excitements)”.

*1

“HAIKYU!! VOLLEYBALL CARD GAME!!” is a trading card game based on the popular comic “HAIKYU!!” which is currently running on “WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP” from SHUEISHA Inc. We have been deeply involved in system development, illustration, and product development on this TCG product.

*2

The following 6 countries and 2 regions

Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macao, Mongolia, Myanmar, Taiwan, Philippines

(C)H. Furudate / Shueisha, “HAIKYU!!” Project, MBS

(C)TOMY