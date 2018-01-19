KBRA Assigns a Long-Term Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to TBTA’s General Revenue Bonds, Series 2018A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA), General Revenue Bonds, Series 2018A. KBRA has affirmed the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding general revenue bonds and the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on TBTA’s outstanding subordinate revenue bonds. KBRA has also affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the TBTA’s General Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017A.

Ratings Issuer: Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (MTA Bridges and Tunnels) (TBTA) Series/Bond Rating Outlook Action General Revenue Bonds, Series 2018A AA Stable Assigned General Revenue Bonds AA Stable Affirmed Subordinate Revenue Bonds AA- Stable Affirmed General Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017A (Maturing 02/15/2018) K1+ Affirmed KBRA’s long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.

KBRA’s long-term rating for the TBTA is based on the U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, & Tunnels Rating Methodology. KBRA’s short-term rating is based on the TBTA’s long-term ratings and KBRA’s review of the factors that may impact the TBTA’s ability to issue additional BANs or take-out bonds at BAN maturity. The short-term rating utilizes KBRA’s mapping of short-term to long-term ratings, as shown in KBRA’s short-term rating scale definitions. For mapping of the long-term rating to the short-term rating, please refer to the short-term KBRA Rating Scale.

To view the report, please click here.

