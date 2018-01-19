Mars Reel Enters Strategic Partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Digital Media Company UNINTERRUPTED

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mars Reel, a leading provider of premium coverage of the most exciting athletes and teams in high school basketball, has aligned with digital media company UNINTERRUPTED to continue its growth and extend its brand into broader development, distribution, and storytelling opportunities. The rapidly growing company has also recently secured $2.7 million in financing as part of an initial $4.7 million round of funding from influential investors, including LeBron James, Maverick Carter, hip-hop artist Nas, Translation founder and CEO Steve Stoute, former global chief of AMC, Sundance and MGM Bruce Tuchman, and Lead Investor Robert Hisaoka.

Mars Reel was founded by Brandon and Bradley Deyo in 2010 to deliver sports programming that is created and crafted for young millennials via the channels they love. Recognizing that young people consume sports differently than adults, the content is delivered in short highlights on social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and SnapChat. With an initial focus on high school sports, Mars Reel is now a leading provider of premium coverage of outstanding athletes in high school basketball.

UNITERRUPTED was founded in 2015 by LeBron James and Maverick Carter as an all-digital sports programming network. As part of this strategic partnership, Mars Reel and UNINTERRUPTED will identify and develop content-sharing opportunities and co-develop original long-form content for platforms that target Mars Reels’ growing audience of millennial sports fans.

“This partnership with UNINTERRUPTED allows us to extend our content offering beyond highlights and clips and into broader storytelling within the high school sports sector,” said Brandon Deyo, co-founder and CEO, Mars Reel. “As we build a premium high-school and amateur-sports network tailored specifically to the millennial fan base, we’re excited about this partnership and this latest round of investment that will help us take our content to the next level.”

“Working with a millennial-focused content creator like Mars Reel is a perfect fit for UNINTERRUPTED as we continue to connect with athletes on all levels and bring relevant content to the growing millennial sports fan base,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of UNINTERRUPTED. “They are creating sports content that reaches and resonates with young content consumers and brings the product to the platforms they use most. That’s important to us at UNINTERRUPTED and is something we want to do more of as the digital media space and how people consume their sports continues to change.”

About Mars Reel Media

Mars Reel Media is building a sports network for high school and amateur sports. The company's objective is to deliver programming that is molded and specifically crafted for young millennials via the channels they love. The company was founded on the thesis that young people fundamentally consume sports differently from adults.

With an initial focus on high school sports, Mars Reel is already a leading provider of premium coverage of the most exciting athletes and teams in high school basketball. Mars Reel also boasts a roster of well-known and respected investors and advisors across the sports, media, entertainment, and technology sectors. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To connect with Mars Reel, go to marsreel.co.

About UNINTERRUPTED

Founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, UNINTERRUPTED is a digital media company totally dedicated to athletes, fans, and lovers of sport. Producing a wide range of unique, creative, and captivating content, UNINTERRUPTED empowers athletes to let the world see what they see, develop their most creative ideas, and tell the stories most important to them. As sports media and cultural influence continues to expand, UNINTERRUPTED is committed to the voice of athletes and the audience that wants to go deeper.