Nerium International Announces Official Membership in Direct Selling Australia

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global relationship marketing company Nerium International is proud to announce it has been approved for full, active membership in Direct Selling Australia (DSA) effective immediately.

Nerium International, based in Dallas, Texas, was founded by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Olson in 2011. Today Nerium International, with its age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science, has generated $1.5 billion in cumulative sales after six years and has developed a strong customer base in North American, Latin American, Asia-Pacific and European markets. Nerium International opened in Australia October 20, 2016.

“It is an honor to qualify for Direct Selling Australia (DSA) membership,” said Olson. “Our Independent Brand Partners will be pleased to know that we went through an intense vetting process from both a legal and compliance perspective in order to qualify for DSA membership, which signifies our commitment to integrity in all we do.”

“Direct Selling Australia is delighted to welcome Nerium International as our newest member,” said Gillian Stapleton, Executive Director of Direct Selling Australia. “We are committed to the highest professional and ethical standards and with its focus on providing an excellent product line and a life-changing business opportunity through relationship marketing, Nerium International is the type of organization we want in DSA.”

DSA has been the leading representative body for direct selling in Australian retail for more than 50 years. DSA represents and supports organizations that manufacture and distribute goods and services directly to consumers. There are currently more than 70 members and all members must adhere to a Code of Practice, which promotes high standards of consumer protection, professionalism and ethics.

About Nerium International

