Linda Sarsour, Women’s March co-chair and prolific Muslim-American feminist activist, brings her voice to Maven’s diverse coalition

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feminist and civil rights activist Linda Sarsour, the co-chair of the Women’s March, is bringing her commentary to digital media network Maven (ticker symbol MVEN).

“As a Muslim-Palestinian-American woman, organizer, activist, mom, I am complicated, but committed to a country that respects every single human being that resides here and willing to put my body on the line to make that a reality,” said Sarsour, who will be in Las Vegas this weekend as part of the second national Women’s March.

Her channel can be found at LindaSarsour.com.

“There aren’t many people like me who have a big media platform to help amplify their views. Through Maven, my team and I look forward to expanding the communities we work to represent, and are excited about the opportunities to join in thoughtful conversations with people who may not always agree with us,” she added.

James Heckman, Maven CEO, said the addition of Sarsour to Maven “validates our political vision to bring all sides together in one network.”

He added, “To think that racial justice leader Rinku Sen is part of the same network as Blue Lives Matter and Linda Sarsour, who is known widely for her strong feminist and Muslim voice, is now part of a community that also includes The Resurgent founder Erick Erickson—a successful Christian and Republican talk-show host—puts clarity to our vision of inclusiveness. While some platforms are driving polarization, we’re bringing leaders together, working toward a common good.”

In addition to being a publisher within Maven, Sen is a member of the company’s board of directors. She said the network’s technology and distribution offers independent publishers and thought leaders, like her and Sarsour, “the type of first-class platform and potential for advertising revenue just not possible to achieve on your own.”

Prior to the Women’s March, Sarsour was most known for defending the civil rights of Muslim Americans after 9/11. She is a co-founder of MPower Change, the first Muslim-led digital grassroots organization in the United States. She also served as the executive director of the Arab American Association of New York and advocated for the Community Safety Act of New York, addressing racial profiling.

Following the shooting of Michael Brown, Sarsour assisted in organizing the American Muslim community's response as well as helped organize city-wide protests calling for an end to racial profiling and the killing of Black people at the hands of law enforcement.

Dozens of award-winning journalists, best-selling authors, top analysts, important causes and foundations are bringing their organizations to Maven’s coalition of elite content channels. The political/causes portion of the network is now approaching 20 signed partners.

Maven is an expert-driven, group media network, whose innovative platform serves, by invitation-only, a coalition of professional, independent channel partners. By providing broader distribution, greater community engagement and efficient advertising and membership programs, Maven enables partners to focus on the key drivers of their business: creating, informing, sharing, discovering, leading and interacting with the communities and constituencies they serve.

Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN. The executive team includes digital media pioneers James Heckman and Josh Jacobs and technology innovators Bill Sornsin and Ben Joldersma. For more insight, including details of the company’s recent acquisition of HubPages.com, head to themaven.net.