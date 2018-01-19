Sheppard Mullin Announces Strategic Relationship with Law Firm Turkistani & Alabbad

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP announced today it has entered into an agreement to work as a team with Saudi Arabia-based law firm Turkistani & Alabbad.

This new relationship enables Sheppard Mullin to work closely with a dynamic Saudi Arabian law firm to provide legal services to clients who have Saudi Arabia-related business. Turkistani & Alabbad specializes in complex litigation and arbitration, government contracts, and corporate transactions, including real estate franchising and licensing.

“Turkistani & Alabbad is a highly regarded full-service law firm in the Middle East with expertise that is important to our clients’ businesses, as well as our growing global footprint,” said Guy N. Halgren, chairman of Sheppard Mullin. “This close working relationship allows Sheppard Mullin to be able to serve our clients doing business or investing in Saudi Arabia and throughout the region.”

Mr. Turkistani, managing partner of Turkistani & Alabbad added, “We are very pleased to be working with Sheppard Mullin and its clients. We found the firm’s leadership and attorneys to be extremely talented, and they mirror our focus of delivering outstanding client service and results. Sheppard Mullin has offices located in key cities around the world, and their knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to our clients who are doing business internationally.”

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with 780 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include more than half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

About Turkistani & Alabbad

Turkistani & Alabbad is a Saudi-based law firm that provides high quality, full range legal services for both domestic and international businesses. The firm possesses the in-depth local knowledge and commercial background our clients require, in addition to the capability to deliver results while maintaining best international practices and standards. Members of the firm include fluent English and Arabic speaking professionals who have a deep understanding of clients’ business needs, and can provide them with high quality, customized and creative solutions for complex legal issues. For more information, please visit www.talawksa.com.