Intrepid Highlights Published Ratings

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intrepid is pleased to highlight that both Fitch Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”) have published the assignment of a long-term issuer rating of BB- with a Stable Outlook to Intrepid Aviation Group Holdings, LLC. Links to the separate reports issued this week and a full list of actions from Fitch and KBRA are included in this release.

“These inaugural published ratings are a significant milestone for Intrepid, one that underscores the strength of our assets, our balance sheet, and our platform,” stated Mike Lungariello, Intrepid’s Chief Financial Officer. “As we have highlighted in the past, Intrepid has a strongly performing book, best-in-class fleet metrics, no unplaced future aircraft commitments, and only a single lease maturity prior to 2022,” Mr. Lungariello concluded.

Fitch Ratings:

https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1035151

KBRA – Kroll Bond Rating Agency:

https://www.krollbondratings.com/announcements/4812

ABOUT INTREPID AVIATION

Intrepid Aviation is a privately held commercial aircraft lessor. Intrepid and its team of experienced professionals invest in and manage a fleet of modern, in demand commercial jet aircraft on long-term lease to airline customers worldwide. Intrepid is headquartered in Stamford with offices in Dublin and Singapore.

ABOUT INTREPID AVIATION’S SHAREHOLDERS – CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS & RESERVOIR CAPITAL

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines – from private equity to credit and related strategies, and real estate – in an effort to find the most attractive opportunities for our investors and business partners. The Firm was founded in 2005 and, as of November 2017, has approximately $28 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies to help companies achieve their operating and financial objectives. For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com.

Reservoir Capital Group LLC. was established in 1998 as a privately held investment firm with a flexible, opportunistic investment approach and has approximately $5 billion in assets under management.

