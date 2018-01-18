Amcor Helps Winemakers Bottle for ‘Anytime, Anywhere’ Occasions

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wine consumers are demanding portable, lightweight bottles for home delivery and consumption at venues where glass is prohibited or isn’t practical. Amcor Rigid Plastics will showcase its portfolio of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging at the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium (Booth #1613) Jan. 23-25 in Sacramento, Calif. Amcor’s solutions cater to needs of the “anytime, anywhere” wine consumer.

“People want to enjoy wine more casually, no longer holding it for special occasions or to simply be enjoyed with dinner,” said Beth Rettig, vice president of spirits, wine, and beer, for Amcor’s Diversified Products Division. “Consumers are active and living on-the-go lifestyles. They are taking wine with them when they hike, hit the beach, and visit friends. Amcor’s PET bottles are a lightweight and durable solution for consumers’ increasing demands.”

Naked Winery, based in Hood River, Ore., uses lightweight PET bottles from Amcor for its Outdoor Vino brand. Amcor’s shatter-proof and portable 750ml PET bottles play a major role in an ever-changing wine market by differentiating the Outdoor Vino brand, which is sold exclusively online.

“We know our customers well. They lead active, outdoor lifestyles,” said Becky Williams, marketing and brand manager for Naked Winery. “We believe that if you’re in the middle of an outdoor adventure you should absolutely be able to enjoy a great bottle of wine.”

Amcor’s stock PET wine bottles are manufactured in Fairfield, Calif., and are compatible with twist-off aluminum closures. They utilize a unique barrier coating technology that protects wine from oxidation and provides a 12- to 18-month shelf life.

