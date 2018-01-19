E.ON Chooses Corinex Broadband over Powerline Technology for their Smart Metering Rollout

REGENSBURG & MUNICH, Germany & VANCOUVER, British Columbia & CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E.ON, an international energy company that serves 32 million customers across multiple countries, has decided to use broadband over powerline (BPL) as the key technology in their communication mix, in the smart metering communication infrastructure for the low voltage part of their grid. E.ON chose Corinex as the solution provider for the initial two years of the deployment. The initial deployment will be several ten thousands of repeaters and head ends providing secure communication for a couple of hundred thousands of households. Corinex Grid Value network management based on IBM Tivoli platform will manage the network.

“After extensive field trials, we found that Corinex broadband over powerline technology meets our requirements for mass rollout of smart metering services. We are convinced BPL is ideally suited to address the needs of many other utilities, so E.ON is interested in supporting BPL industry standardization in order to create a broad ecosystem of silicon and system vendors,” said Elmar Peine, responsible for Telecommunication Infrastructure from E.ON in Germany.

“We are excited to be part of the E.ON technology strategy, addressing the advanced German energy market, leading in penetration of renewables, toughest security requirements, and sophisticated load management designed for each household. Corinex, building on its leadership in BPL, is also committed to bringing G.hn for utilities,” stated Peter Sobotka, CEO of Corinex.

“IBM is happy that its product IBM Tivoli/Netcool was chosen to manage the BPL Network. The scale of this project, combined with the fact that it will be operating over a high performance network makes it one of the leading projects in the industry and a great example of true broadband implementation of IoT and capabilities of IBM technology,” said Frank Schwammberger, Industry Executive, IBM.

“The energy industry is facing new challenges, driven by increased penetration of distributed energy generation and storage, massive adoption of electric vehicles, and a transition towards renewable energy sources. These challenges create demand for broadband solutions that leverage MaxLinear’s powerline communications chipsets to enable a new generation of real-time energy services,” said Chano Gómez, MaxLinear Senior Director of Marketing, G.hn. “We are proud to provide one of the key silicon components for the Corinex solution being deployed by E.ON.”

About E.ON

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, focusing entirely on energy networks, customer solutions and renewables. In the 2016 financial year, more than 40,000 employees from 90 nations generated sales of around $42 billion. Around 33 million customers purchase gas and electricity from E.ON. Within the global renewables segment E.ON is a leading company. The company has already invested more than $11 billion and operates nearly 5.4 gigawatts of renewable capacity.

About Corinex

Corinex Communications Corp. develops, manufactures and implements complex solutions for smart metering and smart grid infrastructure projects, with a focus on broadband over powerline communications. Corinex solutions are improving grid operational efficiency, security and integrate renewable energy and EV’s on the low voltage part of the grid. Learn more at www.corinex.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.