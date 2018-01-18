Flexjet and Go Rentals Partner to Extend Red Label by Flexjet Service to Event Experiences

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexjet LLC, offering travelers access to the world’s most luxurious fleet of private jets, today announced its partnership with Go Rentals, an elite car rental service company that exclusively serves the private jet industry. Not only will the alignment of the two companies benefit Flexjet Owners, but the relationship will also inspire and enhance unique experiences hosted by both companies.

The partnership was formally announced at the Barrett-Jackson Auction at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, held Jan. 13-21, 2018 where both companies are hosting their clients who have an affinity for the world’s greatest classic car auction.

“Because Flexjet and Go Rentals share many core values, including our fanatical attention to detail and our commitment to providing unparalleled customer service, this partnership is sure to bring many new and extraordinary experiences to Flexjet Owners,” said Flexjet Vice President of Global Marketing Christopher Bero.

Starting this year, Flexjet and Go Rentals will surprise and delight Flexjet Owners at some of the most exciting events across the country by providing high quality, reliable transportation that would otherwise be in short supply. In addition, the partnership will enhance the experiences of Flexjet Owners attending events from The Masters in Augusta, Georgia to the Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach, California, to name just a few.

“Our relationship with Flexjet will go way beyond offering their customers excellent service,” said Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals. “We plan to marry our similar values and creative energy to enhance the experiences of Flexjet Owners.”

Go Rentals is an elite car rental company specializing in the business and private aviation industry and servicing fine hotels and resorts. Go Rentals provides its passengers with five-star services that separate them from other rental car companies, including:

Go Rentals team members, called Carcierge , are highly trained in customer service and the unique needs of private jet travelers. The Carcierge team will personally manage every detail of the rental process from the moment the traveler lands at the airport

Paperwork is completed before the customer’s arrival for their convenience

Extraordinary selection of vehicles

Guaranteed to deliver the requested make, model and color

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is an elite car rental service company, with special emphasis on service. The company is also the only one specializing in the private jet industry since 1995. Still a family-owned and operated business, Go Rentals has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Massachusetts, Utah, Florida and New Jersey, and service to over 50 airports and various fine hotels and resorts. Further information about Go Rentals is available online at GoRentals.com.

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet’s fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 18 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and is IS-BAO compliant. Flexjet’s fractional program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 25 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Learjet 75LXi, Challenger 350, the Embraer Legacy 450, Global Express, the Gulfstream G450, G500 and G650, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jets. In addition, the overall jet collection includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 300. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.