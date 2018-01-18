Christie’s International Real Estate Opens Its First Ever Real Estate Brokerage Gallery Space in Its Flagship New York City Auction House

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time in its 251-year history, Christie’s is opening the doors to a gallery space devoted solely to the sale of luxury residential real estate, working with the industry-leading Erin Boisson Aries team. For more than 20 years, Christie’s, through its wholly owned subsidiary Christie’s International Real Estate, has collaborated with a network of leading real estate brokerages worldwide to represent its clients’ real estate interests.

Following a careful buildout process in Christie’s U.S. auction headquarters at 20 Rockefeller Plaza, Christie’s International Real Estate will open the new real estate gallery in a prominent space in the New York City auction house. Christie’s International Real Estate also expects to serve the strategically important Hamptons market with its existing brokerage capabilities and relationships, fortifying its position atop one of the world’s most important luxury markets.

Christie’s International Real Estate’s first team of real estate agents will be led by Erin Boisson Aries. Among its industry accolades, the Aries team has achieved the following distinctions in 2017:

#1 producer and highest earning team in residential development at its previous firm

#2 in New York City according to the Wall Street Journal’s list of “Top Manhattan Agents”

#4 in the United States of 1.1 million+ realtors nationwide, per the Wall Street Journal / Real Trends

#6 in New York City’s Real Deal 2017 review of new development agents with the highest volume

#11 in New York City highest average transaction size ($11.5 million) according to the Wall Street Journal

Commenting on the launch, Dan Conn, Chief Executive Officer of Christie’s International Real Estate, said: “The galleries of Christie’s have been home to many of the world’s greatest works of art and luxury goods. We have led the most important auctions, setting sales records in every relevant luxury category, including the recent sale of Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi for $450 million in the fall 2017 Post-War and Contemporary Art sale. Through our clients and their respective representatives, we have the opportunity to help sellers and buyers of many of the world’s most important properties. Opening a New York City brokerage – the only one owned by, and operated within, a global art auction house – and working with the Erin Boisson Aries team, enables us to directly serve those clients whose passions range from the collection of jewelry and watches to handbags, wine and great works of art, to the ownership of the most extraordinary real estate in the world’s most important luxury markets. Erin and her team have an innate understanding of our clients’ needs and a thoughtful, analytical approach to the art of high-end real estate resale and development, which perfectly complements Christie’s other areas of luxury expertise.”

Ms. Aries said: “We are thrilled to join Christie’s for the launch of their real estate brokerage, headquartered in New York City. Christie’s embodies a philosophy that mirrors one of the core focuses of my team: innovation and creativity in marketing luxury real estate, as well as offering expertise and discretion to a globally diverse clientele. It is luxury at a level where every detail has been considered and combined with the highest standard of customer service. I am humbled to join the 250-year-old auction house in representing New York’s greatest estates and most promising new development projects, and I look forward to connecting my clients with those across Christie’s global network.”

About Christie’s

Christie’s, the world's leading art business, had global auction sales in 2017 that totalled £4.5 billion / $5.7 billion, confirming art market leadership with a 34% increase over 2016. Christie’s is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service and expertise, as well as international glamour. Christie’s offers around 350 auctions annually in over 80 categories, including all areas of fine and decorative arts, jewellery, photographs, collectibles, wine, and more. Prices range from $200 to over $100 million. Christie's also has a long and successful history conducting private sales for its clients in all categories, with emphasis on Post-War & Contemporary, Impressionist & Modern, Old Masters and Jewellery. Alongside regular sales online, Christie’s has a global presence in 46 countries, with 10 salerooms around the world including in London, New York, Paris, Geneva, Milan, Amsterdam, Dubai, Zürich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its New York City brokerage and invitation-only Affiliate network spanning 45 countries, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. The company has offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, Moscow, Los Angeles, and Palm Beach, and its affiliated brokerages have recorded approximately US$450 billion of real estate transactions over the last five years. (Data as of December 31, 2017). For additional information, please visit www.christiesrealestate.com/newyork.

About the Erin Boisson Aires Team

The Erin Boisson Aries Team have been selling luxury real estate and new development condominium projects in Manhattan for over 18 years. Their deft market knowledge, comprehensive analysis process, and innovative marketing techniques have made the Team experts in representing buyers, sellers and developers of many of New York City's most exceptional lofts, apartments, landmark townhouses and brownstones, as well as numerous new development and mixed-use projects. The Team functions as a workshop of specialists and strategic advisors who focus on optimizing a property’s marketability and profitability, while providing an unparalleled level of customer service.

Notable recent projects and achievements include the record-breaking pre-sales at Foster + Partners’ 551 West 21st Street; record absorption and price per-square-foot on sales at the Neil Denari-designed HL23 that cantilevers over High Line Park; and the pre-development of the Jean Nouvel-designed 100 Eleventh Avenue, Annabelle Seldorf’s Sky Garage at 200 Eleventh Avenue, and the Super Pier/Pier57 at 15th Street in the Meatpacking District. In 2017, Erin Boisson Aries was recognized by The Wall Street Journal as #2 in New York City, #4 in the United States (of 1.1 million+ realtors nationwide), and #6 in New York City’s 2017 Real Deal review of new development agents with the highest sales volume.