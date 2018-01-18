Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC Closes the Purchase of a Medical Office Building in Oklahoma City

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC announced today that it negotiated and closed the purchase of the Surgical Hospital of Oklahoma, an approximately 33,500-square-foot medical office building located in Oklahoma City. Mark Cosenza, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC, completed the deal, with assistance from David Neboyskey, assistant vice president and associate counsel of The Inland Real Estate Group, LLC, Law Department, on behalf of an Inland affiliate.

Located at 100 SE 59th Street, the inpatient acute care hospital is a licensed 12-bed facility with seven operating rooms offering state-of-the-art surgery, laser procedures, pain management and short-term hospitalization. The practice operating at the site is an affiliate of Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC, which was recently acquired by OptumCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Health Group. Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC is one of the largest providers of outpatient surgery in the U.S.

“Located near downtown Oklahoma City, the Will Rodgers World Airport and Tinker Air Force Base, the Surgical Hospital of Oklahoma provides the 242,000 residents within a five-mile radius with convenient access to medical care,” said Cosenza. “The property’s ideal location, coupled with its well-known tenant and 15-year lease, made this a prime example of the type of acquisitions we continue to look for in this asset class.”

To date, Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC has facilitated more than $45 billion of purchases including retail centers, apartments, single-tenant properties and a total of more than $269 million in medical office buildings.

About Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC

Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC assists in identifying potential acquisition opportunities, negotiates acquisition-related contracts and acquires real estate assets for the various entities that are a part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., a group of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored or managed by Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation or its subsidiaries (collectively, “Inland”). For additional information, please refer to Inland’s website at www.inlandgroup.com.