WildHorse Resource Development Corporation Selected for a Department of Energy Study in the Eagle Ford

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD) announced today that it has been selected for a Department of Energy study alongside the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) to develop a new field laboratory in the Eagle Ford formation. The team, which has been awarded an $8 million grant from the Department of Energy (DOE) for research and development of unconventional oil and natural gas recovery, will test next-generation monitoring solutions for hydraulic fracturing and enhanced oil recovery. WRD will contribute three wells for testing, one existing well for re-fracturing and two new wells during the life of the study.

Dr. Dan Hill, director of TEES’ Crisman Institute for Petroleum Research, Noble Chairholder and professor in the Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering at Texas A&M University, is the principal investigator for the project. He will be working with co-principal investigators Dr. Jens Birkholzer, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Dr. Mark Zoback, Stanford University; Dr. Matthew Averill, WildHorse Resource Development Corporation; and their research teams.

“ We are very excited to be working with Texas A&M and the Department of Energy to help add to the public knowledge of the Eagle Ford trend and how our natural resources can be best utilized over the life of a reservoir,” said Jay Graham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WRD. “ We look forward to lending WRD’s expertise to the leading petroleum engineering program in the country.”

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL properties primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the Over-Pressured Cotton Valley in North Louisiana. For more information, please visit our website at www.wildhorserd.com.