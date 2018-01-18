K.E. Group Selects Yardi Voyager

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Property developer K.E. Group of Bangkok will manage its upper-market residential and commercial projects with Yardi Voyager®, a cloud-based property management and accounting platform.

Another new product, Yardi Leasing Manager, will shorten K.E. Group’s leasing lifecycle by enabling mobile access to real-time prospect, tenant and property information.

“We chose Voyager because it’s a user-friendly, end-to-end solution that allows us to execute an array of internal operations and client services from a single platform,” said K.E. Group CEO, Kaveepan Eiamsakulrat. “Voyager delivers efficiency in accounting, tenant lease administration and customer relationship management that was not available from our previous system.”

“K.E. Group now has dynamic reporting and analytics tools that will help the company maintain its role as a leader in commercial and residential property development in Thailand,” said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

Read client testimonials about the benefits of Yardi Voyager.

K.E. Group

K. E. Group, widely regarded as Thailand’s leading developer of luxurious properties, develops unique, innovative and best-quality residential and commercial projects. For more information, visit kegroup.co.th.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/asia/.