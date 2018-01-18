Noble Drilling Awards Speedcast Contract for Global Fully Managed Communications

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world’s most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company has been selected by Noble Corporation plc (“Noble”) (NYSE: NE) to provide new IT communications equipment and fully managed connectivity services to their global drilling fleet.

Speedcast is uniquely positioned to offer a global “network of networks,” allowing its customers to leverage the most robust, integrated network infrastructure available combined with the latest technology to deliver a superior service which meets customers’ global requirements and pushes the envelope of innovation. Through a combination of satellite Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) and 4G/LTE in key regions, Speedcast will deliver end-to-end managed communication services to Noble’s fleet of vessels and rigs. The solution includes a technology change-out of the fleet’s entire hardware infrastructure, with installations of dual-band antennas and the latest modem technologies to maximize throughput, security and redundancy. Noble will also benefit from segmented operational and crew networks to optimize efficiency and network availability. The end-to-end service will be supported by Speedcast’s 24x7x365 global customer service centers, with local field engineers in each operating region to provide fast, reliable support, unmatched in the industry.

“This award is a milestone endorsement of the investment we have made to establish Speedcast as the global leader in the Energy sector. We are delighted to add Noble’s global fleet to the premier Energy customers that already place their trust in Speedcast,” said Keith Johnson, COO and EVP of Energy, Speedcast. “This award allows us to demonstrate our truly global scale for reliable service in the most remote, harsh environments where critical and high priority connectivity solutions are required. We strive to instill the highest level of trust with our detailed, agile and flexible approach to meeting our customers’ unique requirements and solving their most significant communications and technology challenges.”

Speedcast has extensive experience serving customers in the Energy industry, supporting the top global drilling contractors, producers and service companies. The company operates the world’s most robust network in the industry, utilizing over 70 satellites with full redundancy over all major operating regions, an agnostic approach to the latest access technologies and an unmatched team of over 250 field engineers in 40 countries available 24x7 to deliver a fully integrated, one-service experience for customers both onshore and offshore.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast’s fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global “network of networks” allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.Speedcast.com.

