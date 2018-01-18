Nanome Partners with Science Exchange to Offer Virtual Reality Drug Design Tools and Blockchain Solutions to Scientists

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Exchange, the world’s leading and most secure enterprise platform for outsourced research and development (R&D) services, announced a partnership with Nanome Inc. to offer scientists on-demand access to Nanome’s blockchain and virtual reality technology.

Nanome is a San Diego-based company whose mission is to democratize science through blockchain technology and virtual reality tools to aid in the progression of molecular precision and advancements in nanotechnology.

“We can revolutionize the way science is done through our virtual reality drug design tool, NanoPro, and the Matryx blockchain platform,” said Steve McCloskey, CEO and Founder of Nanome. “Historically, scientists have had problems with collaboration and efficiency in their research, so we are excited to partner with Science Exchange to accelerate scientific development across the world.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Nanome to Science Exchange’s platform of more than 2,500 qualified providers that allow researchers access to innovative scientific technologies and services to advance their discoveries,” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “Our global community of scientists can now instantly access Nanome’s virtual reality drug design and development tool to better visualize complex 3D data through immersive applications."

About Nanome

Nanome primarily helps medicinal chemists and structural biologists understand complex molecular data through immersive and collaborative applications that facilitate faster pattern recognition, better molecular visualization, and a more efficient drug design and drug discovery process. The Matryx blockchain platform enables researchers to collaborate and share results while securing their intellectual property through the blockchain. To learn more visit www.nanome.ai.

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is the world's leading and most secure platform for outsourced research, providing an efficient procure-to-pay platform for ordering 6,000+ services from a network of more than 2,500 qualified scientific service providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. The platform increases access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing scientists from administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables large R&D organizations to consolidate research outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship, driving efficiency, improving transparency and oversight, and delivering cost savings. Since being founded in 2011, Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com. Follow the company on Twitter @ScienceExchange.