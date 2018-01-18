United Derm Partners Welcomes Renewal Dermatology as Affiliate Practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & TRUCKEE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Derm Partners, a physician services organization focused solely on dermatology, today announced that Renewal Dermatology & Laser has joined the company as an affiliate practice. Located in Truckee, CA, Renewal Dermatology has provided dermatologic services to the area for nearly 20 years. Under the partnership agreement, United Derm will provide revenue cycle management, human resources, compliance, procurement and other operational support for the Renewal team.

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Dianne Kamenetsky, M.D., Renewal offers a variety of services including medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and clinical aesthetic treatments. Together with Dr. J. Hibler, D.O., Dr. Kamenetsky and her highly experienced team of professionals provides competent, friendly, individualized service, with a focus on exceeding patient expectations and providing the most relevant and safe treatment options available.

“This partnership with United Derm will allow us to focus on our highest priority, which is to provide exceptional care for patients,” said Dr. Kamenetsky, founder of Renewal Dermatology. “Ever-changing regulatory, reimbursement, reporting and other challenges have made it increasingly difficult to operate an independent practice. United Derm’s team has an excellent reputation for helping practices navigate these challenges while ensuring physicians maintain control of all things related to patient care.”

United Derm provides operational support, regulatory assistance, revenue cycle management and managed care resources for dermatology practices through partner affiliations and de novo development. The firm offers a cost-saving solution to resource heavy administrative burdens, leveraging scale to negotiate supplier/other contracts, manage talent and provide capital for growth while ensuring professional autonomy for physicians. Founded in 2016 and backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners, United Derm has quickly grown its practice group to 40 providers across 15 clinics, with additional locations in the greater Reno, NV and Austin, TX markets.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Renewal Dermatology to our growing family of practices,” said Jay Gunter, Chief Executive Officer at United Derm. “We recognize that administrative burdens place growing demands on our partners’ time and other resources, and look forward to supporting Dr. Kamenetsky and her team so they can focus on patients while maintaining their own quality of life—and still rest assured that the health of the practice is intact.”

About United Derm Partners

United Derm Partners is a Nashville-based physician services organization focused solely on the dermatology space. Founded in 2016, the company provides operational support, compliance and regulatory resources, revenue cycle management and managed care resources for dermatologists nationwide. Its integrated platform offers a centralized burden-reducing, cost-saving solution that makes life and work easier for physician partners while preserving their professional autonomy. For more information, visit https://uniteddermpartners.com/.

About Renewal Dermatology

Renewal Dermatology & Laser has provided exceptional dermatology treatment to the Truckee, CA community for nearly 20 years. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Dianne Kamenetsky, M.D., the practice offers a variety of services including medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and clinical aesthetic services. Renewal’s highly experienced team of professionals provides competent, friendly and individualized service that exceeds patient expectations in a safe, caring environment. For more information, visit https://renewalderm.com/.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies. With nearly $3.0 billion total capital raised, Frazier has invested in over 170 companies, with investment types ranging from company creation and venture capital to buyouts of profitable lower-middle market companies. Frazier has offices in Seattle, WA and Menlo Park, CA, and invests broadly across the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.frazierhealthcare.com/.